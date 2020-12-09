Scotus Boys Basketball: Shamrocks look to make their own luck

Scotus Central Catholic boys basketball has been on the unfortunate end of luck the past few seasons. Following four straight seasons at the state tournament, the Shamrocks have muddled through three in a row below .500.
In that span, they've experienced every way possible to lose a game. They've lost big, lost small, given away leads, dug double-digit holes, been beaten at the buzzer, missed at the final horn, gone cold from the perimeter, watched other teams drain a boatload of 3s, and several other mishaps mentally, physically and emotionally.
Scotus is 22-51 the last two years with 10 of those losses by five or fewer points. The Shamrocks made a magical run to the district final two years ago, but even that season included a 12-game losing skid.
There's no two ways about. The Shamrocks have had to fight tooth and nail for what they've earned the past two years. And even that, that has rarely been enough. It's almost always the other team making big plays when it matters most.
Over time, breaks in a game and luck in bounces tends to even out. Following three years of almost exclusive bad bounces and bad luck, Scotus should be owed quite a bit on its side of the ledger.
Yet, while that may be the case, the Shamrocks aren't feeling sorry for themselves nor waiting for good things to happen. Yes, it evens out, says coach Tyler Swanson. But often, evening out the balance means generating and taking advantage of opportunities.
Scotus will aim to be ahead in the final count of that process, hopeful the rest will take care of itself.
"You’ve got to make your own luck sometimes, and sometimes you do things that create luck, and other times you can always do more," Swanson said. "I think we’ve had a really good preseason so far. I would hope the way we’ve worked so far, the things we’ve done as a team, through the summer and things like that, will start to show in games. That hasn’t really happened the last few years."
Struggles have typically exposed the Shamrocks offensively. Scotus has averaged under 50 points per game each of the past two years, falling to a low of 43.8 last season.
There have been few go-to scorers whether that means 15-20 points per game, players that can capitalize in big situations or create their own shot. Scotus hasn't been devoid of that kind of talent, but there has been little reliability and consistency.
Senior Josh Faust may be stepping into that role this season after emerging as a regular scoring threat a year ago. He had 23 points in the season-opening loss to Hastings St. Cecilia and can put the ball in the hoop from a variety of spots on the court.
However, at around 6-feet tall, if he's the only option, opposing defenses will assign a taller guard to defend him and make scoring a challenge.
That means finding a regular secondary option and creating three or four others that can add six to eight points apiece.
"It comes down to executing and finishing when we get good looks," Swanson said. "We get a lot of good looks, I feel like we just don’t seem to make a lot of those looks."
The player with the most potential to fill that role is 6-5 junior center Garrett Oakley. Oakley is still relatively new to the game after staring organized basketball in junior. But while he's raw and learning on the fly, his size, speed and athleticism give Scotus an advantage in the post on most nights.
"Garrett is a big part of our offense. He’s getting a lot better in the post. He’s always been good, but he hasn’t always had the moves to go with it," Faust said. "I think he’s getting a lot better."
Scotus had several scoring options two years ago with the likes of Caden Pelan, Grant Shanle and Bryce VunCannon. Those three helped take Scotus to the district final in 2019. Still, they too were hit-and-miss most nights because their 3-point shooting was lacking until late in the year.
Not surprisingly, when that trio starting hitting from the outside, driving lanes to the hoop and passes to the paint opened up. Scotus scored 60 or more points in each of the final five games after doing so only once in the previous 21.
Once that trio moved on, Scotus only had two real proven perimeter shooters. SCC never became much of a deep threat a year ago and the offense suffered. Swanson's motion offense meant to utilize spacing to create chances can work in a variety of ways but is most effective when it has a perimeter component.
It's another area that, based on the past three years, seems only destined to get better. But again, Scotus isn't taking anything for granted. New scoring threats must reveal themselves inside, outside, everywhere on the court.
"Sometimes you have to make your own luck," Swanson said, "and we just need a few things to go our way to get on a roll."
Defensively, Scotus would like to carry over the effort and effectiveness it has had at getting stops. Though the Shamrocks have allowed 52, 55 and 52 points per game the past two seasons, average marks, they've also allowed 50 points or fewer 29 times.
Scotus is a respectable 18-11 in those games but was just 4-6 a year ago. With an average offense, Swanson said teams should be able to win almost every time out when allowing 50 points or fewer. But again, the offense hasn't allowed that lately. He'd like to see that number get closer to a 75% winning percentage when Scotus gives up 50 or fewer.
"I think the problem the last few years is we haven’t figured out how to win," Faust said. "We always put ourselves in that situation but don’t always come out on top. I think that’s a huge key – finishing games."
Finishing games, finding more scoring options, scoring more often, hitting more perimeter shots … there are more than enough areas of improvement to address. Yet, because Scotus has been so close to success the last three years during losing seasons, the Shamrocks are confident big wins aren't far away. Although the areas of concern are many, to SCC it seems the gap from failure to success is a thin one that can be closed quickly.
A second district final in three years is the preferred destination.
"We need to show dramatic improvement in some of the areas we struggled with last year," Swanson said. "One of those things is confidence, attitude-type stuff, having fun doing it, playing with energy. But when you put numbers on it, our goal is to win more games than we lose, be competitive in every game and give ourselves a chance to win.
"Our kids want (to reach the district final), and if you look at our subdistrict, any one of those teams can come out of there and go play one more game for the state tournament."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
