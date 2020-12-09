Scotus Boys Basketball: Shamrocks look to make their own luck

Once that trio moved on, Scotus only had two real proven perimeter shooters. SCC never became much of a deep threat a year ago and the offense suffered. Swanson's motion offense meant to utilize spacing to create chances can work in a variety of ways but is most effective when it has a perimeter component.

It's another area that, based on the past three years, seems only destined to get better. But again, Scotus isn't taking anything for granted. New scoring threats must reveal themselves inside, outside, everywhere on the court.

"Sometimes you have to make your own luck," Swanson said, "and we just need a few things to go our way to get on a roll."

Defensively, Scotus would like to carry over the effort and effectiveness it has had at getting stops. Though the Shamrocks have allowed 52, 55 and 52 points per game the past two seasons, average marks, they've also allowed 50 points or fewer 29 times.

Scotus is a respectable 18-11 in those games but was just 4-6 a year ago. With an average offense, Swanson said teams should be able to win almost every time out when allowing 50 points or fewer. But again, the offense hasn't allowed that lately. He'd like to see that number get closer to a 75% winning percentage when Scotus gives up 50 or fewer.