Scotus Boys Basketball: Stuck on the runway

"It was a consistency issue. I think we practiced well throughout the year, but not good enough," Swanson said. "We had to coach effort some of the time, and when you have to do that, you can't work on skill or the things that make you better basketball players and a better basketball team."

Swanson said it was also a tough mix of abilities on the roster that never quite came together. Athletic members of the team didn't necessarily have all the basketball talent needed to be successful. Other players, perhaps more skilled on the court, lacked the athleticism needed to combine the two into dynamic playmaking.

The result was a season in which Scotus struggled to score. The Shamrocks scored just over 43 points per game, the lowest average since the program failed to average 40 or more 13 seasons ago.

Perhaps overall bad shooting translated to the perimeter as well. But regardless the reason, Scotus wasn't good from 3-point range either. Swanson planned on being a team that hit eight 3s a night, and probably 10 in order to be successful. Scotus only achieved those marks on a handful of occasions.

"That was kind of a big part of our offense, I thought, getting layups, free throws and hitting 3s, not having to call a lot of sets to get shots for guys," Swanson said. "But it never materialized."