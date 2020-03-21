Scotus Boys Basketball: Stuck on the runway

Scotus Central Catholic boys basketball made an unlikely run to the district final a year ago. Following 12 losses in a row, the Shamrocks finally snapped the skid in the final game on the schedule then won three straight for a sub-district title.
Ogallala ended the magical run in the district final.
Though the surprise postseason journey was mostly spurred on by seniors Caden Plean, Grant Shanle and Bryce VunCannon, and those three graduated in May, when remaining players returned to the court eight months later, momentum was still running high.
But then Scotus went through a similar start, lost the first six games of the season and never quite recovered. Despite the similarities, there would be no magical run at the end this time.
If the Shamrocks were an analogy, they were a plane constantly taxiing to the runway, hitting the throttle but then having to power down and return to the terminal for a mechanical issue or some other delay. Scotus just never quite got off the gronud.
"We did not reach our potential this year," coach Tyler Swanson said. "We had a lot of really good athletes with some good basketball players sprinkled in there. We would compete, and be in games for a long time, but either lose it in the end or play down to the level of some weaker teams on our schedule.
... "The consistency for us, for four quarters, wasn't there most of the year."
Scotus started the year with back-to-back losses to losing teams, fell behind big to eventual C-2 state runner-up GICC, lost to another team that finished with a losing record then fell to 0-6 after a 15-3 early hole to Pierce and a late 8-0 run by Crete.
The Shamrocks finally earned their first win of the season during a victory over Schuyler in the holiday tournament semifinals, but then failed to close out a championship win over Twin River the next night.
It was a trend that continued through the next three weeks: win a game and build some confidence but give it all back the next time out.
A road win at St. Paul, an eventual state tournament team, was followed by a bad start and a loss at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family. SCC bounced back with a season-high point total at Norfolk Catholic but then fell in a 25-10 hole in a loss to North Bend. Scotus overcame a 24-11 deficit to Boone Central but then endured an injury to a starter against Fremont Bergan and gave away an early eight-point advantage.
Every time the Shamrocks were ready to take flight, they were called back to the gate by the control tower. Seemingly spent emotionally at that point, Scotus dropped eight straight to finish the schedule.
SCC took down David City in the play-in game of the subdistrict tournament but never put together a postseason run this time, losing to North Bend again the following night.
"It was a consistency issue. I think we practiced well throughout the year, but not good enough," Swanson said. "We had to coach effort some of the time, and when you have to do that, you can't work on skill or the things that make you better basketball players and a better basketball team."
Swanson said it was also a tough mix of abilities on the roster that never quite came together. Athletic members of the team didn't necessarily have all the basketball talent needed to be successful. Other players, perhaps more skilled on the court, lacked the athleticism needed to combine the two into dynamic playmaking.
The result was a season in which Scotus struggled to score. The Shamrocks scored just over 43 points per game, the lowest average since the program failed to average 40 or more 13 seasons ago.
Perhaps overall bad shooting translated to the perimeter as well. But regardless the reason, Scotus wasn't good from 3-point range either. Swanson planned on being a team that hit eight 3s a night, and probably 10 in order to be successful. Scotus only achieved those marks on a handful of occasions.
"That was kind of a big part of our offense, I thought, getting layups, free throws and hitting 3s, not having to call a lot of sets to get shots for guys," Swanson said. "But it never materialized."
Yet, while the season was disappointing, there was good news amidst the struggles and good news for the future.
Younger players began to come on in practice late in the season and several still remain that could overhaul the offense with enough support and enough development in the offseason.
Junior Josh Faust is the most naturally talented basketball player on the roster. Though he's almost always smaller than guys guarding him, he found ways to create and make shots. A growth spurt would help, but so too would the presence of Garrett Oakley inside. The sophomore was in his first year of varsity play but had rapid improvement start to finish.
Kaden Young, a junior, never quite found his shooting touch, but can only go up from this season. Other experience remains with Evan Bock, Ross Thorson and Seth VunCannon.
"I think we finally figured out how to get everybody all consistently, on each level, to play hard every day at practice," Swanson said. "At the start of the season, we had JV kids who weren't quite athletic enough yet to play varsity yet. They started to be really successful in practices and in JV games.
"We have a lot of young guys, end of the year, we felt good about. Hopefully they can carry that over to next year."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.