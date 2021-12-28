Scotus boys blitz Twin River

It was a symphony, of sorts, for Scotus Central Catholic boys basketball in Tuesday's 66-15 Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Holiday Tournament win over Twin River.

The offense, spurred on by plays at the other end, worked in concert with the defense and gave the Shamrocks the kind of start coaches dream for but rarely every experience. Scotus scored the first 16 points, forced nine first-quarter turnovers and blitzed out to a 24-5 lead through the first eight minutes.

The lead only grew from there as SCC improved to 2-6 while dropping Twin River to 0-8.

"I liked the way the guys came out and made them feel really uncomfortable right off the bat defensively," coach Mike VunCannon said. "We talked about how our defense had to equate to our offense, and it did. We shot a lot of layups in the first half then after that settled in and hit some outside shots within our offense."

Scotus turned those nine Twin River turnovers in the first quarter into 10 points and scored eight on the fast break. Twin River only took two shots during Scotus' 16-0 start and didn't make a field goal until the final minute and a three-pointer by Tim Jarecki.

But by then, six different members of the Scotus roster had scored and the outcome looked well in hand.

Scotus extended it's 19-point first quarter lead to 50-10 at halftime and 61-10 through three quarters.

"The defense and the offense, it's all kind of intertwined," VunCannon said. "When you get a lead and you get teams uncomfortable in the half court, even if they make shots, when you run and push the pace it makes them feel like they're always on their heels. ... That's part of the deal. We wanted to make sure they never had the chance to settle in and never felt comfortable."

The win earns Scotus a game with Lakeview at 6:15 p.m. for the tournament title. Lakeview defeated Schuyler 55-31 in the other boys game and earned its way into the championship for the first time in four years.

Schuyler and Twin River will play at 2:45 p.m. in the consolation.

Seth VunCannon led Scotus with 12 points while Carter Filipi added 11 and Jackson Heng 10. Twin River was led by Paydon Rinkol's five points.

Scotus is looking for its eighth holiday tournament title in nine years and second in a row after losing the 2019 championship to Twin River in triple overtime when the Titans ended a Scotus run of six holiday tournament titles in a row.

Of the 14 players on the Scotus varsity roster, 12 produced at least one point.

"We have an extraordinarily unselfish team," coach VunCannon said. "They truly like playing with each other, and that shows on the basketball floor."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.