Scotus boys can't match LC firepower

Lincoln Christian had the offense rolling early and caused some impatience on the part of the Scotus Central Catholic boys in Friday's 67-45 Crusader win over the Shamrocks at the Dowd Activity Center.

LC scored 19 in the first quarter, knocked down two three-pointers and had four players each make at least one field goal. Scotus struggled to keep pace in the first eight minutes then, coach Mike VunCannon said, struggled to stay within itself as the Crusaders continued to roll in the second quarter.

Lincoln Christian scored 20 more in the second frame and took a 39-20 lead into the break when short Scotus possessions fed into LC's run.

The Shamrocks dropped their third in a row and fell to 3-9.

"We rushed too many offensive possessions. Too many quick shots led to runouts for them," VunCannon said. "Not that we weren't trying; our effort was there. But when you shoot after one pass for four possessions in a row, and you don't make any, that puts your defense in a tough spot."

Lincoln Christian has a senior-laded bunch with four in the starting lineup to go with a junior. Two of those four seniors scored in double digits. Complicating matters was freshman Cohen Sand coming off the bench and adding in 11 more points.

Senior Ethan Berrier had four in the first quarter then added seven more in the second on his way to 15 points. Ethan Marshbanks, who also stands at 7-foot, had 17 but only seven before halftime. Sand came in and hit a three in the first quarter and had nine points by halftime. He finished with 11.

On the other end, Scotus scored just seven in the first quarter, began to find more of a rhythm in the second when Seth VunCannon scored six and Jackson Heng had five including a three. Butt it still wasn't enough to keep up with Lincoln Christian's efficiency.

Scotus matched LC after halftime but could only occasionally chip into the deficit.

"For the most part, I thought we played OK defensively in the half court," coach VunCannon said. "Transitionally, it got away from us."

Heng finished with 14 and had four threes. VunCannon had 13 but only two in the second half.

"We played better in the second half, but it's just tough to come back from that," coach VunCannon said. "It just takes so many good, defensive stops, and they have some nice weapons."

Scotus is 3-9 and was looking to end a three-game skid Tuesday at home when 8-4 North Bend visited the Dowd.

"We played hard and we battled the whole game," coach VunCannon said. "Nolan Fleming took a charge down 20 with 15 seconds left in the game. The kids gave it effort the whole time. We're just going to keep learning and move on."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

