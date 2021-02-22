Scotus boys drop final regular season game

Aquinas Catholic hit two bit long distance shots early in the fourth quarter then finished it off from the free throw line in a 62-49 win over the Sccotus Central Catholic boys in David City on Friday night.

It was the second time this season the Monarchs have handed the Shamrocks a loss following a 51-25 defeat in the Centennial Conference Tournament on Jan. 25.

Freshman Jackson Heng, who has found a role in the starting lineup the last month as a perimeter threat, hit twice from 3-point range in the first quarter. But he was held to just two points the rest of the way. Scotus led 15-10 after the first quarter, sat in a 22-22 tie at halftime and trailed by five at the start of the fourth quarter when Kyle Napier and Tylen Jakub converted from deep.

Aquinas then went 7 of 10 from the free throw line when Scotus was forced to foul line. Napier had 22 points while fellow senior Payton Davis had 21 and was 6 for 6 from the line in the fourth.

Scotus fell to 7-14 and faces Lakeview at Boone Central on Tuesday in the first round of the subdistrict tournament.