Scotus boys drop final regular season game

Aquinas Catholic hit two bit long distance shots early in the fourth quarter then finished it off from the free throw line in a 62-49 win over the Sccotus Central Catholic boys in David City on Friday night.
It was the second time this season the Monarchs have handed the Shamrocks a loss following a 51-25 defeat in the Centennial Conference Tournament on Jan. 25.
Freshman Jackson Heng, who has found a role in the starting lineup the last month as a perimeter threat, hit twice from 3-point range in the first quarter. But he was held to just two points the rest of the way. Scotus led 15-10 after the first quarter, sat in a 22-22 tie at halftime and trailed by five at the start of the fourth quarter when Kyle Napier and Tylen Jakub converted from deep.
Aquinas then went 7 of 10 from the free throw line when Scotus was forced to foul line. Napier had 22 points while fellow senior Payton Davis had 21 and was 6 for 6 from the line in the fourth.
Scotus fell to 7-14 and faces Lakeview at Boone Central on Tuesday in the first round of the subdistrict tournament.
"We didn't execute well enough defensively and they made a couple runs to take advantage of miscommunication we had on ball screen situations," coach Tyler Swanson said. "Napier hit two deep 3s off ball screens, and we didn't answer consistent enough offensively in the fourth quarter.
"A couple possessions cost us defensively, and a couple possessions cost us offensively. That was the difference in the game."
