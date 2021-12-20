Scotus boys drop two to Bluejays, Cadets

The Scotus Central Catholic boys were on the wrong end of two close games over the weekend and saw the record drop to 1-5.

Scotus has lost four in a row since defeating West Point GACC on Dec. 7. Three of those losses are by a combined 17 points, but that doesn't lessen the burn for a group that was right there in a 39-35 defeat Friday at Pierce and in a 47-43 overtime loss on Saturday at home to West Point-Beemer.

The Shamrocks were down 11 to start the fourth against the Bluejays then nearly came all the way back. They had the ball with a chance to win before a turnover in the final seconds of regulation against the Cadets.

"Our team chemistry is fantastic. The boys are, obviously, disappointed. We had opportunities. We were in both of those games," coach Mike VunCannon said. "They're working their tails off. ... They're doing every thing we're asking them to do and they keep coming back with the same great attitude even after tough losses."

Scotus fell behind Friday when the offense managed just one point in the second quarter. Pierce plays a physical man-to-man defense, something SCC had prepared for, but there was still some adjustment needed to find shots. Few were generated in the second quarter.

Still, it was a 16-9 game at halftime. Down 11 to start the fourth, Scotus trimmed it all the way down to one before Pierce finished it off at the line.

The next night the Shamrocks had the ball with under a minute remaining and planned to kill clock, take a timeout, draw up a play and produce the game-winner. But VunCannon said he should have asked for a stoppage sooner when the West Point defense extended out and began trying to poke and tip the ball away.

The Cadets eventually did but couldn't turn it into points. They did in overtime after the Shamrocks took a 43-42 lead. West Point scored the next five points.

Jack Faust scored 12 and had eight rebounds on Saturday. Full stats were not yet available for Friday.

If a few players, VunCannon said, who have the capability of knocking down shots start to heat up, that can make the difference in future close games like the two this weekend.

"I think things will get a little bit better if we can do that," he said. "We're not far away; that's for sure."

That plus learning how to balance the offensive and defensive effort would make a major difference. VunCannon is asking for more attention, more focus and more energy in getting stops.

"That's definitely one of the things we're working on," he said.

Scotus wraps up the first third of the season on Tuesday at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family - the third ranked opponent so far this season.

