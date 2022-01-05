Scotus boys lack punch at St. Paul

Uncharacteristic sluggishness led to an unraveling, of sorts, for Scotus Central Catholic boys basketball on Tuesday at St. Paul.

The Shamrocks returned to the court five days after winning their second straight holiday tournament with hopes to make it three wins in a row but suffered a 50-40 setback.

Scotus trailed 17-12 after the first quarter then scored just five in the second and never recovered from an 11-point halftime deficit.

"We just didn't play with the effort needed to be successful," coach Mike VunCannon said. "The guys understand there are certain things you have to do in order to be successful when you're a team of our size."

Scotus built a gameplan meant to push the pace and take advantage of St. Paul's lack of depth. Overall, the Shamrocks accomplished part of that goal. Unfortunately, it only extended to the offense end of the court.

Defensively there were cracks early. Scotus allowed St. Paul guard Sam Wells to knock down two three-pointers early, gave up three from distance in the first quarter overall and allowed six different Wildcats to score. That variety and consistency extended into the second quarter when five different St. Paul players had a bucket.

Scotus, meanwhile, managed just a three by junior Carter Filipi and went 2 for 4 from the line.

Admittedly, VunCannon said he may not have approached halftime with the right patience, and thus, Scotus came out somewhat still reeling. He eventually replaced everyone on the floor with three freshmen and two juniors. That provided a temporary spark but not enough of one to fight back from a 45-27 hole to start the fourth.

Losing the hustle plays, and not communicating well enough on defense, are what VunCannon said made all the difference.

"We have to have those two things. We have to have all the hustle plays, we have to take the charges, we have to win the rebounding battle, the 50-50 balls, we've got to be diving on the floor, along with being in constant communication on the defensive end," he said. "We just have to do that to be successful. It's the way we have to do things, and it got away from us in the second quarter."

Scotus dropped to 3-7 and is off for a week before another road game at Class C-2 No. 7 Norfolk Catholic. Jack Faust led Scotus with 12 points, nine of which came in the second half, and Jackson Heng had nine. Wells had 15, all on threes, for St. Paul.

"We played with much better energy and everything else in the fourth quarter. I think they saw that, and they understand that, but we've got to do that for four quarters," VunCannon said. "I was happy with part of the gameplan, but you have to back that up with playing up to our standards on the defensive side, and we just didn't quite get it done."

