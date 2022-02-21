Scotus ends skid, hopes momentum carries over

Scotus Central Catholic boys basketball stepped up the defense in the second half and ended a nearly seven-week losing streak during a 47-39 home win over Aquinas Catholic on Friday.

SCC last won in the holiday tournament title over Lakeview on Dec. 29. The Shamrocks are hoping this latest victory can help assist in a repeat of that when the two rivals meet again Monday in the first round of subdistrict play.

But before the postseason, Scotus had another rematch with a rival. Aquinas defeated Scotus 41-33 in the conference tournament despite what was also a strong defensive performance. This time the 'Rocks found their shooting touch and maintained strong defense on the other end of the court.

"We made shots. We played 1-3-1 the entire second half, and they had trouble making shots from the outside," coach Mike VunCannon said. "We also got some turnovers and runouts."

The Scotus defense took over in the third of a 24-20 Aquinas lead and allowed just one field goal in the quarter plus just three for the entire second half. While the defense did its job on one end, Shamrock shooters found their range on the other.

Seth VunCannon, Jackson Heng and Josh Faust each knocked down third-quarter three-pointers and turned a 24-20 deficit into a 32-27 lead for the final eight minutes.

Heng hit another three in the fourth, Faust added five points and Scotus maintained enough of an advantage to use a 4 for 7 shooting performance at the line to close it out. VunCannon and Heng had 12 points while Faust chipped in 10.

Clayton Zavodny led Aquinas with 13 points but he was limited to just four after haltime and no other teammate had more than six.

"Three guys in double figures helps," coach VunCannon said. "We get that kind of scoring Monday and we like our chances."

Reach The Telegram sports staff via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

