Scotus, Lakeview boys suffer Tuesday losses

Scotus Central Catholic and Lakeview boys basketball struggled to find offense and Tuesday and suffered a pair of losses. Both gave up big third quarters to opponents that capitalized on mistakes.

For Scotus, it was a breakdown in defensive rotations that allowed North Bend to prevail 57-44. For Lakeview, finding the handle on the ball was elusive o a night in which turnovers gave Milford several cheap points in a 58-44 game.

Scotus dropped to 3-10 with the loss and has suffered four defeats in a row. Lakeview is now 3-12 after it had just snapped a five-game losing skid.

North Bend 57, Scotus 44: Junior Jack Faust scored a game-high 25 points but it wasn't enough to overcome sloppy defense in the second quarter.

Gavin Kirschenmann sank three three-pointers and Asher Endorf scored nine points in the second quarter as North Bend poured in 23 points and took a 33-26 lead into halftime.

Faust scored nine of his own in the second, and Jackson Heng added two threes and eight points, but the 19 points Scotus scored in the second were nine more than its highest total in any other quarter. Both teams had 18 in the second half. The Shamrocks cut it to five at one point but came no closer.

"Offensively, I think we played good enough. Our defensive rotations were very, very poor," coach Mike VunCannon said. "They got too many easy looks off penetration, and then we'd help and rotations weren't there on the back side and they'd get layups multiple times. You just can't do those things and expect to be successful."

Faust had 11 in the first half and 14 in the second half. He also went 7 of 11 from the free throw line.

"He's been that way for us all year long," VunCannon said. "He's sneaky hard to guard because he's very patient with his dribble. People underestimate his strength."

Scotus travels to 8-6 Boone Central on Thursday.

Milford 58, Lakeview 44: Lakeview made a big step forward from last year when it learned how to value the ball better. Turnovers dictated many losses last season.

That hadn't been the case until Tuesday when the Vikings gave it away 21 times to Milford and allowed a big second quarter run that proved to be the difference.

Milford led 13-12 after the first eight minutes then used Lakeview mistakes to hold the Vikings to just six points in the second quarter and score 17. A few extra points in the third and fourth extended that 12-point halftime advantage to 16 after the third.

The offense found some rhythm in the fourth but defensive stops remained a problem.

Eli Osten led the Vikings with 12 points, no other member of the roster had double digits. Lakeview shot 50% from the field and won the rebounding battle 25-17, but all the turnovers gave Milford 12 extra shots.

Lakeview hosts Schuyler on Friday in a rematch of the 55-31 victory the Vikings had over the Warriors at the holiday tournament.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

