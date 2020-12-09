Scotus offense comes alive, Shamrocks win an easy one

Scotus Central Catholic boys basketball coach Tyler Swanson couldn't quite recall the last time his team had cruised to victory the way it did Tuesday at West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic.

In the midst of three straight losing seasons, the Shamrocks have had trouble finding wins, and even in games as the favorite, Scotus has struggled to put teams away. There was none of that Tuesday in West Point. SCC jumped ahead by double digits at the end of the second quarter and built the gap to more than 20 in a 61-42 win.

"We needed to be able to show that we could play and beat a team that we thought we were better than comfortably," Swanson said. "To get up by 30, it was the first chance in a while to exhale and put some guys in that don't get to play as much. That felt good."

Scotus (1-1) led 16-13 late in the second quarter then scored eight straight and took a 27-19 advantage into the break. That continued to grow to a separation of 15, 17, and 18 in the third before a 22-point cushion to start the fourth.

Swanson said the ability to pull away came from Scotus' work on the glass.