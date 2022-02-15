Second half fade

Another strong defensive effort put Columbus High boys basketball in position to end a losing skid on Friday at home. More struggles offensively, specifically when the visitors changed up their defense in the third quarter, turned the tables and led to a 54-44 loss that extended the skid to five games.

Columbus allowed just eight points in each of the first two quarters and took a seven-point lead into halftime. By the time the Discoverers found their bearings again after the defensive switch, they trailed 29-26 at the start of the fourth.

Late free throws after an offensive rebound sealed the win for the Patriots.

"I'm proud of our guys. That's a team that beat (No. 10) Northeast last night and has a winning record; that's a good team," CHS coach Jordan Hitchcock said. "The guys followed the scouting report to a T, guarded their tails off and they're fun to watch. It's all heart. It's called basketball, but I wish it was called defensive-ball. If it was all about defense we'd have a lot more wins."

Columbus is averaging 62 points against, which is one of the better marks in Class A, and has allowed four quarters of less than 10 points in the last two games. But offensively CHS scores a few below 50 on average.

The Discoverers were on pace to match their average once again on Friday, and it looked like it would be enough. Junior Connor Martinez hit three second-quarter threes and had 10 first-half points. Ean Luebbe had seven at the break.

But Columbus failed to hit a shot in the third, settling for three three throws, while Millard South scored 13 including two threes by Will Cooper. Cooper hit four times from long distance on the night and had a game-high 15.

Martinez was shut out in the second half and CHS managed just one field goal in the final two quarters - a Sam Kwapnioski three late in the fourth. Columbus had just 10 second half points and seven of those came from the line.

"I think the difference was in the third quarter they switched defenses up," Hitchcock said. "Coach (Tim) Leuschen is, in my opinion, one of the best coaches in the metro, and that got us standing. I should have done a better job early in the half of, 'Hey, I don't know they're going to be running so just run motion, go play and be a basketball player.' When we started doing that we were getting to the cup. But we were already out of rhythm."

Columbus had the deficit down to two several times in the fourth but missed opportunities to tie or go ahead every time. Two missed free throws early in the quarter were one missed chance. A point-blank shot in front of the rim were another. Millard South then missed foul shots with under 10 seconds to go and extend the lead to four.

But when CHS failed to get the rebound, Millard South took advantage the second time around and hit both from the line for the final margin with under five seconds showing on the scoreboard.

"They've got 10 wins and they play in the metro; they're a good team," Hitchcock said. "You can see the growth in our program from us playing Millard South last year. Our JV lost by 40 last year then by six or so tonight. Varsity, they beat us by 42 (last year). They have most of their team back. So, we're making progress."

That's difficult to see for a team that is 5-15. Friday was competitive, for sure, but it mattered little in terms of affecting district seeding and the balance of power in Class A.

Regardless, what is easy to see, Hitchcock said, is his player's will and want to even for a game that, outside of the two teams on the court, mattered little to the rest of the state. Senior Ashton LaPointe revealed as much when he made his way down the hallway after the game clearly emotion from another tough loss.

"It means something to this basketball program because we do it together, and we started at the bottom. We're not at the bottom anymore, but we're not where we want to be," Hitchcock said. "The seniors are the ones who flip the culture. Their the ones who have bought in and made it about other people not themselves."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

