Shamrock boys go cold late

Scotus led by as much as eight in the second half but found itself tied with two minutes remaining and went cold late in a 41-35 loss to Hastings St. Cecilia on Thursday night at home.

The Shamrocks led by five at the end of the third and stretched that to eight on a 3-pointer by Kaden Young with under six minutes remaining. Scotus produced just three more points the rest of the way and saw the Bluehawks come storming back for the win.

"I don't know if we ran out of gas, they played a little harder at the end and they had a few things go their way and made some shots. We gave up 17 points in the fourth quarter," Scotus coach Tyler Swanson said. "We've got a new team coming back right now. There's a couple guys who can score but we're still trying to find secondary scoring."

Senior Josh Faust had 23 points but, as Swanson mentioned, needed help in the final minutes to finish off the win. With the game tied 32-32, Garrett Oakley put on a move in the paint to create a wide open layup. His shot rolled around and went out.

That near miss for St. Cecilia seemed to spark the Bluehawks emotionally.

"We didn't really have a second, third or fourth scorer step up tonight," Swanson said. "We got a lot of good shots. Guys got shots throughout the game that didn't fall."