Shamrock skid stretches to 10

Scotus Central Catholic boys basketball failed to score double digits in the first half of both weekend contests and suffered a pair of back-to-back losses that dropped the Shamrocks to 3-16.

Scotus lost Friday at Wahoo Neumann 61-33 after falling into a 31-12 halftime hole. The next night at home they were beaten 65-43 and faced a 32-18 deficit at intermission.

Scotus has lost 10 in a row dating back to a win in the championship game of the holiday tournament. In the 40 quarters SCC has played in the last 10 games, it's been held to under 10 points in 15 of those (38%).

"Friday we weren't ready to play for whatever reason. We came out and turned it over 13 times in the first half," coach Mike VunCannon said. "Saturday we had eight turnovers in the first four minutes. (Kearney Catholic) is very athletic, Mahony is legit and the start a lineup that includes 6-foot-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 and 6-0. That's a tough matchup for us."

Junior Jack Faust had eight points at halftime on Friday but that was all but four of the total. Scotus scored just six in both the first and second quarter. Faust finished with 13. The 'Rocks came out of halftime and seemed to have found a rhythm but faced too steep of a climb

Thirteen points in the third wasn't enough when Scotus was held to under 10 again in the fourth.

The offense was slightly better the next night but this time it was junior Jackson Heng who found the scoring touch while the rest of his teammates struggled to keep up. Heng sank four first-half threes and had six for the game in a team-high 22 point total.

His efforts alone weren't enough to overcome Kearney Catholic senior shooting guard. As good as Heng was from deep, Mahony was all over the floor. Also the football team's quarterback, Mahony scored a game-high 29 points and had 13 at halftime. He scored 12 in just the third quarter alone when it went from a 32-18 game to a 55-33 difference.

Scotus looked to regroup and end the skid Tuesday night at No. 5 Wahoo (17-2).

"After the first quarter we did a nice job competing," VunCannon said of the Kearney Catholic loss. "Heng shot it very well, obviously. Faust was steady both games. Carter Filipi and Blake Wemhoff did some really nice things and are continuing to improve since the beginning of the season."

