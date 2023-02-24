After a 4-19 2021-2022 season, the Scotus Central Catholic Shamrocks have flipped the script this season by clinching a subdistrict title Thursday after beating David City 58-50 at home.

"It really means a lot, coming into the season everyone had low expectations for us and I think a lot of guys on the team didn't listen to that," said Scotus senior forward Jack Faust said. "It really means a lot going from four wins to completely turning it around."

The win wasn't easy for Scotus as David City proved to be a tough foe. Early in the first quarter the Shamrocks started fast and looked poised to take control as they jumped out of the gates with a 7-2 run before the Scouts showed their toughness and answered back with a 7-0 run of their own.

Scotus would ultimately outscore the Scouts 17-15 in the first in large part to two late 3-point shots from Jackson Heng.

David City would tie the game at 26 heading into the half after the Scouts outscored Scotus 11-9 in the second with nine points coming from deep for David City.

The Scouts would continue to be a thorn in Shamrocks' side as David City opened the third quarter scoring seven straight points to take a quick 33-26 lead just minutes into the second half.

"They scored the first seven points of the third quarter and had all the momentum," Scotus coach Mike VunCannon said. "We made some adjustments with our zone and then executed offensively. We came out, ran a play and got a two point play with Jack (Faust) bucket right off the bat to cut it back to five."

Scotus would bounce back with their own 7-0 run to knot the game up at 33.

"We took over and started pushing tempo off their misses," VunCannon said.

The Shamrocks would end the quarter with a 40-38 lead.

The Shamrocks would close the game by outscoring the Scouts 18-12 in the fourth with Faust and Cohen Pelan combining for 12 of the team's 18 points with the two scoring six a piece.

"In the fourth quarter, we just outplayed them, we pushed tempo the entire game because they weren't very deep," VunCannon said. "I think they got tired and I think that makes a big difference."

Five Shamrocks scored in the win with Max Wemhoff leading the way for Scotus with 15 points.

"Max is a slender 6'4" but he just knows where to be," VunCannon said.

Next on the scoring sheet for Scotus was Faust with 13 points in his last home game for Scotus.

"I knew coming into the game that it would be my last game here in the Dowd, there was a huge student section and I just wanted to do what I could to help the team," Faust said. "I wasn't thinking about myself, I just wanted to get to that district final game."

Pelan and Owen Lindhorst were the final two Shamrocks to score in double figures with 11 points each. Heng finished with eight points overall after his two first-quarter threes.

The Shamrocks shot 22 for 47 (47%) including 5 for 14 (36%) shooting from deep. David City finished with eight made threes.

After last year's four-win season, Scotus currently sits at 17-7 overall.

"I'm super grateful, I've been coaching basketball a long time and I don't know if I've ever seen a team as close as this team is," VunCannon said. "It means a lot, last year wasn't any fun and it was a huge learning process for me as a coach, an adult and as a leader."

Scotus will now play in a district final (district final information was not available at print deadline).

"We don't know who we'll play yet but no matter who we play we'll defiantly be huge underdogs," Faust said. "Our thought process is just why not us, we're going in there thinking we have nothing to lose, we're just going to go play our game."

If Scotus wins in the district final they punch a ticket to the state tournament.

"This is what we worked for, we wanted to play in the game to go to state, now we're there and it wasn't easy," VunCannon said. "We'll wait and see who we get, then we'll prepare like we always do and try to get back to Lincoln like we want to."