Shamrocks boys basketball enter new season with new mindset

Scotus Central Catholic boys basketball looks to turn a corner this season and eclipse double-digit wins in a season for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

The Shamrocks won nine games in 2018-19 and reached a district final. In two of the last three seasons, they lost 19 games.

"We've had a great first two weeks of practice, but it really all started last June," Scotus head coach Mike VunCannon said. "These guys played a lot of basketball together so we've been prepared for a while. We've got some great leadership this year, so it's made it easy to get ready."

Senior Bohden Jedlicka said the environment around the team is much better this year.

"Obviously, we struggled a lot last season but this year I think we are changing a lot just in our attitudes and the desire to win, working harder at practice rather than just getting through practice," Faust said.

Following the graduations of Seth VunCannon and Carson Czarnick, Jack Faust, Jedlicka and Blake Wemhoff return as seniors for the Shamrocks looking to provide scoring and leadership. Jackson Heng and Jude Maguire will also be sources of offense after Scotus scored 41.3 points per game last season.

"I need Jack Faust to continue to have the type of senior season that he's capable of," Mike said. "We need Jackson Heng, Cohen Pelan, Caleb Cameron, Jude Maguire to step up and help."

Mike said they're still figuring out which players play best together depending on the defenses it'll face throughout the season. He described some of the ways they look to increase its scoring.

"We are going to try to play faster, but at the same time we have to execute in the half court and put ourselves in positions to where our scorers can score," Mike said.

Wemhoff said the Shamrocks are a young team, but he said they're athletic and quick. He also said the team will play more in a 1-3-1 zone defense this season.

Scotus opens the 2022-23 campaign Thursday against Hastings St. Cecilia, who went 18-8 and reached a district final. Faust said it's important to start the season fast to build confidence.

"I know we've talked about records going into Christmas break," Faust said. "We want to have a winning record before we get into Christmas break and we want to continue throughout the rest of the year after that."

The Shamrocks hope to be playing their best basketball in February when they'll compete in a wide open subdistrict that features North Bend, Lakeview and David City.

"As long as the kids can increase their basketball IQ as the season goes and we see a little success, I think that's a good place to start," Mike said.