Scotus Central Catholic and Lakeview had their third and final chapter of the 2022-2023 basketball season Tuesday with the Shamrocks putting an end to the Vikings' season in the opening round of the C1-5 subdistricts.

With home court advantage, Scotus pulled out its third win over Lakeview this season in a 52-44 Shamrock victory. Scotus also beat the Vikings 42-40 on Dec. 20, 2022, and 53-49 on Feb. 11 to secure the season sweep over Lakeview.

"It's huge for us, it's huge for the kids, we haven't had a lot of success against them the last couple of years," Scotus coach Mike VunCannon said. "Any time you beat a team three times in a year it's special and yes, they're our rivals so yes it feels good to win three against them but again they were all three pretty close games so we had to earn every single one of them that's for sure."

The game was tight throughout as the Shamrocks and Vikings each battled with the hopes to continue their seasons.

"I want to tip our hats to Lakeview because they played probably some of the best basketball they've played all year," VunCannon said. "They didn't have a lot of shots going in, we didn't have a lot of shots going in, it was going to come down to the end."

Lakeview held a 12-10 lead after the first quarter to open another close game between both teams.

The second quarter would also be close as the Shamrocks took a 21-20 lead going into the half after outscoring Lakeview 11-8.

The Vikings would fight back in the third outscoring the Shamrocks 12-8 and holding a 32-29 lead at the start of the fourth.

"I thought it was two teams that knew what each team was going to do, when you know what the other team is going to do your defense makes it tough to make shots," VunCannon said. "I thought in the third quarter they out-executed us in the first half and then we came back and ended the quarter strong."

The final quarter started in typical fashion with Scotus tying the game up at 36 near the midway point of the quarter before the Vikings were assessed two technical fouls following a shooting foul against Cohen Pelan of Scotus.

"It was a battle again, both teams playing hard and it's unfortunate that things unfolded the way they did, that's never a good look, I don't even know what happened," Lakeview coach Tyler Colvin said. "Bottom line, we need to be more composed and we just weren't they (Scotus) have proved all year that they are good in those moments and that's something we struggled with."

In an unusual moment, Pelan would attempt six free throws, making five to give the Shamrocks a 41-36 lead. Because of the technical fouls, Scotus would retain the ball and score two points to cap off a seven-point possession.

"I just had to take deep breathes, keep my head up and thumbs up and out for when I was shooting my free throws," Pelan said.

The seven-point surge from the Shamrocks would be just enough to hold off a still-battling Viking team. Lakeview didn't flinch, they simply played better to eat away at the Shamrock lead at one point going on an 8-4 run to cut the lead down to three at 47-44 with less than a minute to play.

Unfortunately for Lakeview, Scotus would close the game on a 5-0 run following six shots from the line with three going in due to the Vikings having to foul to try to get the ball back. Max Wemhoff would close the game with an open layup for the Shamrocks with about 10 seconds to play.

Scotus outscored the Vikings 23-12 in the final quarter of play in large part because of the 24 free throw attempts in the quarter with the Shamrocks making 12 allowing the Vikings to stick around.

"Unfortunately they had a couple of dudes lose their composure a little bit and I think that was obviously the turning point of the game," VunCannon said. "It wasn't over, we missed free throws at the end like we are really good at sometimes and they were right there. They (Lakeview) played so hard and that's a direct result of coach Colvin."

Jack Faust scored 14 points for the Shamrocks in the win leading all scorers for the game. Pelan finished with 12 points including making the five decisive free throws in the win.

"It feels great, everyone says you can't win three times but we can came in and we were going to beat them for a third time," Pelan said. "It was a great win as a whole, we just have to keep going, keep moving forward."

Jackson Heng and Wemhoff were next on the scoresheet for Scotus with Heng having nine points and Wemhoff adding eight.

Three Vikings finished in double figures as Max Fremarek and Braxton Borer each scored 11. Turner Halvorsen added 10 for Lakeview and Blake Rathbone contributed with eight points in the loss.

"Those are guys we have to have to make shots, they (Rathbone and Fremarek) are two of our better shooters and it was great to see them hit some buckets and put the ball in the hoop and that's what we needed from them," Colvin said. "I'm proud of them that they were able to step up in a big game."

With the loss, Lakeview ends the season with an overall record of 5-17.

"It's tough, obviously the number of wins wasn't as many as we wanted but they showed up every day and they never complained, never felt sorry for themselves, they never made excuses, they just kept showing up and working," Colvin said. "I know a lot of people only look at the scoreboard but if you're in there every day with us practicing, in the locker, on road trips just in those tough moments you know how tight this group was."

Five Vikings had their Lakeview basketball careers come to a close with the loss. Halvorsen, Borer, Fremarek, Brenden Sloup and Ashton Stubbert were senior leaders for the team.

"Love these guys, I love all five of these guys like they were my own, they were eighth graders when I got here so I get a little emotional even thinking about it," Colvin said. "I love those guys, they gave me everything they got. They have all improved so much, just seeing the evolution of them as players but more importantly as young men and humans have been great and I really appreciate everything they've done for our program."

With the win for Scotus, they will now look to play David City at home today, Feb. 23. David City advanced past North Bend Central Tuesday following the Viking and Shamrock game in a 67-48 win for the Scouts.

"This time of the year we're 1-0, we're thankful to be 1-0 and we get to play again on Thursday," VunCannon said. "We're going to give it a really good shot and keep taking steps towards our team goals."