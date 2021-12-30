Shonka, Rodriguez lead Warriors over Titans

Caden Shonka and Rico Rodriguez both had more than 20 points and the Schuyler boys picked up their third win of the season in dominant fashion over Twin River on Wednesday at the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Holiday Tournament.

Shonka had 24, Rodriguez 20 and the Warriors took down the Titans 62-23 in what was the largest margin of victory for the program since a 35-point win over North Bend in 2013.

Shonka and Rodriguez both led the charge from the beginning. Shonka had six points in the first quarter and four of those on rebounds and putbacks. Rodriguez hit a three in the first and added three layups for nine pionts.

Schuyler took off midway through the first and scored the final 13 points of the frame. The Warriors then kept adding on to the point it became a 40-point margin and a running clock in the fourth quarter.

"We played really well today as a team," coach Jason Friesen said. "We started the first quarter really great and finished really good, so I was pretty happy with that. Rico played well and a lot of the guys contributed, across the board."

It was a 9-6 Schuyler lead when Alan Morales started the run on a putback. Ivan Huerta followed with a three-pointer, Shonka scored on back-to-back shots in the paint and Rodriguez did the same, beating the quarter buzzer after a steal and a layup to the other end.

Offensive rebounding was a theme of Schuyler's domination. The Warriors grabbed 17 of their misses and scored 16 points on those opportunities.

Schuyler extended the lead to 34-13 at halftime behind a defensive effort that included forcing five turnovers and holding Twin River to 3 of 12 shooting; Shonka had six more points.

In the third, the Warriors grabbed seven more giveaways and allowed just one field goal. It was a 49-20 lead with one quarter to play when Schuyler put together a 13-0 run to start the frame. The Warriors never allowed more than seven in a quarter.

"We wanted to push the pace, which is always what we try and do," Friesen said. "We've had a couple games were we have (rebounded well). The games we win we seem to go hard on the glass; the ones we don't we seem to lose."

Caden Jenkinson and Garrett Alexander had six apiece for Twin River. The Titans made three shots in the first quarter then just five over the next 24 minutes. Schuyler improved to 3-4 while Twin River dropped to 0-9.

"It's a learning process and a growing process. We've got a lot guys playing their first varsity minutes, and they're having to learn on the court in front of big crowds," Twin River coach Gabe Stalder said. "That's tough on them. We've played some pretty good competition, and that makes it difficult as well, but you try and find those signs of growth and you try and build on that, and you try and be better the next day."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram/Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email sports@columbustelegram.com or SCHsports@lee.net.

