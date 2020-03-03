Sjuts blisters Knights with 37; HLHF on to state

"I think this was easily his best game. It was a big stage, an important game, and he did not disappoint. He took care of it on both ends," Hesse said. "I didn't realize how much he was scoring until the third quarter, and I looked at the scoreboard and he had 32 at the time. It's pretty awesome when you have a kid that works as hard as he does and you see a great game come together for them on that stage."

If district final results on Tuesday go the way of the higher seeds, specifically North Platte St. Pat's, HLHF looks to be the No. 2 seed for next week's state tournament.

That would earn the Bulldogs a 2 p.m. game at Lincoln East, the same place last year's championship run began. The 7 seed for the district final, which could potentially be the first-round state tournament opponent, was Fullerton.

The Bulldogs and the Warriors did not meet in the regular season.

HLHF and Elmwood-Murdock were the only D-1 schools to play a district final on Monday. The remaining seven games were all on Tuesday night. A full bracket for the boys state tournament will be released on Wednesday.