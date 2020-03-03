Sjuts blisters Knights with 37; HLHF on to state

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family's Jason Sjuts simply couldn't miss in Monday night's district final in Fremont.
HLHF, facing Elmwood-Murdock for a trip to state, was never seriously challenged in a 78-43 win in Fremont thanks to a 15 for 16 shooting night by the 6-4 sophomore. He sank five 3-pointers and was a perfect 10 for 10 inside the arc.
Sjuts was joined in double figures by senior point guard Bret Hanis with 18 points and senior teammate, and older brother, Tyler with 11.
The victory means a second consecutive trip to Lincoln for state and a chance to defend the 2019 D-1 state championship. HLHF went to state as a combined program for the first time and won its first title as a combined program last season with several members who remain on the roster, namely, the Sjuts brothers and Hanis.
Yet, while the Bulldogs had been beaten just three times in 26 games before last night, coach Joe Hesse said he and his group weren't taking anything for granted. They weren't taking a six-win Elmwood-Murdock team lightly and, in a sense, were allowed to exhale knowing that the journey had found its way back to state.
"I think most of the kids have their eyes set on winning another title, but you can't do that unless you qualify," Hesse said. "We thought that Elmwood-Murdock was a spooky draw. They had a mediocre record but had lost to mostly C schools.
"This group has had a target on their back and have taken everyone's best shot. I think there was an overwhelming sense of relief after the game that we accomplished one of the big things that we set out to do."
Though Jason Sjuts was the story of the game, the first big play was made by his older brother. Following some early misses and turnovers, HLHF was looking for a spark. The Bulldog defense created a turnover of its own at half court that turned into a Tyler Sjuts slam dunk.
If HLFH was feeling any early pressure, even as a heavy favorite, Sjuts' dunk might have been the release valve. Some foul trouble to Elmwood-Murdock's best player in the second quarter and a barrage of 3-pointers essentially put the game away before halftime.
On three straight possessions, the Bulldogs came up with a steal on one end and hit 3s on the other end.
"We started out shooting pretty poor, but our defense allowed guys to get some easy layups," Hesse said. "That got the ball rolling and us playing and shooting with confidence."
Sjuts' total was a career-high, besting his previous by six in a win over Madison last week. He's averaging 15.7 points per game this year and has scored 20 or more six times.
Sjuts already has 734 points in his varsity career.
"I think this was easily his best game. It was a big stage, an important game, and he did not disappoint. He took care of it on both ends," Hesse said. "I didn't realize how much he was scoring until the third quarter, and I looked at the scoreboard and he had 32 at the time. It's pretty awesome when you have a kid that works as hard as he does and you see a great game come together for them on that stage."
If district final results on Tuesday go the way of the higher seeds, specifically North Platte St. Pat's, HLHF looks to be the No. 2 seed for next week's state tournament.
That would earn the Bulldogs a 2 p.m. game at Lincoln East, the same place last year's championship run began. The 7 seed for the district final, which could potentially be the first-round state tournament opponent, was Fullerton.
The Bulldogs and the Warriors did not meet in the regular season.
HLHF and Elmwood-Murdock were the only D-1 schools to play a district final on Monday. The remaining seven games were all on Tuesday night. A full bracket for the boys state tournament will be released on Wednesday.
"We had a little locker room celebration after cutting down the nets," Hesse said. "As I said earlier, I think you could sense a lot of relief in the room, and, because the game was pretty lopsided for the most part, it wasn't a wild celebration."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.