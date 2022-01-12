Skids continue for Scotus, Lakeview boys

Scotus Central Catholic and Lakeview boys basketball saw losing skids extend and continue on Tuesday night in a pair of losses to quality opponents.

The Shamrocks went on the road and gave up a big third quarter to Class C-2 No. 7 Norfolk Catholic in a 58-33 loss. Lakeview forced overtime against 6-6 Pierce but again couldn't overcome a poor shooting night from the perimeter and lost 47-42.

Scotus dropped its second in a row and fell to 3-8. Lakeview is in the midst of a three-game losing streak and sits at 2-10. Both enjoyed their last win at the holiday tournament.

Norfolk Catholic 58, Scotus 33: The Scotus offense was humming along in the first quarter behind two made three-pointers and four points from Seth VunCannon that earned the 'Rocks a 14-14 tie at the end of the first eight minutes.

But a cold spell hit in the second and Scotus added just four more to its total. It was still in the game down 24-18 at the start of the third but Norfolk Catholic hit two threes as part of an 18-point barrage and extended the advantage to 42-27. Scotus scored just 15 total points after halftime.

Junior Jack Faust led the Shamrocks with seven points. They host Lincoln Christian at home on Friday.

Pierce 47, Lakeview 42: Lakeview overcame a five-point start in the first quarter but couldn't overcome a 1 for 13 night from three-point range.

The Vikings trailed 10-5 then gave up 14 in the second quarter and trailed 24-15 at the break.

The defense began to set the tone in the second half. Lakeview gave up just 14 total points in the final 16 minutes and forced overtime. But in the extra period the Vikings could manage just two makes and eventually had to send Pierce to the line where it capitalized.

Eli Osten scored 17 for Lakeview and was a robust 9 for 10 from the free throw line. The Vikings go to 9-4 Centennial on Friday.

