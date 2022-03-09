Skutt gets a chance to wash away last year's 'bad taste'

While the SkyHawk offense ensured that Platteview never had a chance to get back in the game, Skutt also had to slow down Trojan guard Connor Millikan, the state’s leading scorer this season. Head coach Kyle Jurgens commended his team for executing their game plan knowing that even with Millikan scoring a team-high 20 points, the SkyHawks held the rest of Platteview’s starters to just two first-half points and limited second-chance points throughout the contest.