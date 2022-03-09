 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOYS CLASS B

Skutt gets a chance to wash away last year's 'bad taste'

031022-owh-spo-statebasketballwed-LS09.jpg

Omaha Skutt's Justin Ferrin attempts a 3-pointer against Platteview's Ezra Stewart (0) during a Class B state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.

If two players can score over 15 points in one game, that’s a good day. If a trio of players all top that mark, though, that’s just about unstoppable.

Omaha Skutt’s trio of James Gninefou, Jake Brack and JJ Ferrin all bring different strengths to the court, and there’s no easy solution for opponents looking to slow down the SkyHawks’ athletic scorers.

Ferrin, Gninefou and Brack all scored at least 17 points as No. 1 Omaha Skutt cruised to a comfortable 67-42 win over No. 5 Platteview in the Class B semifinals Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

A switch to a zone defense briefly helped Platteview (21-7) slow down a high-scoring first half from Omaha Skutt (24-1), but the damage was already done. Omaha Skutt led 20-7 after the first quarter and soon pushed its lead to 37-13 as the 6-foot-8 Brack and Gninefou scored most of their buckets in the paint.

Gninefou scored a game-high 21 points and Brack had 17, but the SkyHawks’ offense truly clicks due to the outside presence of Ferrin. He knocked down five three-pointers and finished the game with 19 points, something that the junior guard has provided all season.

“James and Jake get a lot of attention down low, so when they kick it out to me, I’m just there to knock down some shots,” Ferrin said.

While the SkyHawk offense ensured that Platteview never had a chance to get back in the game, Skutt also had to slow down Trojan guard Connor Millikan, the state’s leading scorer this season. Head coach Kyle Jurgens commended his team for executing their game plan knowing that even with Millikan scoring a team-high 20 points, the SkyHawks held the rest of Platteview’s starters to just two first-half points and limited second-chance points throughout the contest. 

Skutt nearly went the entire regular season unbeaten and will now play for a Class B title for the second time in three seasons. The 2020 state champions were eliminated in the first round of last year’s state tournament on a buzzer-beating shot from Waverly, and that experience only served to motivate Skutt to make it back to the Class B championship game.

“We’ve been fortunate enough to do it a few times, but after losing at the buzzer last year leaves a bad taste in your mouth, so getting back has been awesome,” Jurgens said.

