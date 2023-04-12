The Discoverer boys basketball team has a new head man as Nathan Sliva was named head coach on Wednesday.

Sliva, a Columbus 2015 graduate, played basketball for the Discoverers as well as baseball.

"It means a lot, I'm thankful that the interview team and the administration believed in me," Sliva said. "There's really only one home in life, when you come home there's going to be expectations but it feels good knowing that I'll be at home."

The Columbus boys head coaching job is Sliva's first as a head coach.

"At some point, somebody has to believe in you," Sliva said. "I think they believed in what I wanted to do for the program. Ultimately it's not about me but it's about the kids that we're serving."

Since 2015, Sliva has gone into teaching and coaching, starting his coaching career in 2018 with Lincoln North Star. He would later return to Columbus in 2019 to help coach and teach before leaving for Raymond-Central.

Sliva will now once again return to Columbus and lead the Columbus boys basketball program.

"I think it's a really good opportunity for myself and my fiancé," Sliva said. "Coming back to Columbus where I graduated and trying to help out the kids and trying to involve the community is something I'm looking forward to."

Coaching in the Columbus community is important to Sliva.

"I want to have a group that the community can be proud of," Sliva said.

With Sliva being a 2015 graduate, he hopes he can relate with the players who aren't much younger than him.

"I think I can relate to them pretty well, I was there a couple of years ago helping and a lot of those kids are still there," Sliva said. "Hopefully while I was there I was able to gain their trust and the kids understand that I want what's best for them and the program."

One of Sliva's goals as the incoming head coach for the basketball program is to build up the youth program alongside the high school program.

"The big step is getting the youth up with the high schoolers so they can kind of get to know each other a little bit to ease the transition into high school," Sliva said.

"Really trying to get that belief back within the kids of Columbus that we can compete in Class-A, we can do all this stuff and it will be a process but it's something I'm excited about."

With the hire, Sliva will now teach a career seminar class at Columbus High in the future after teaching elementary students for the past four years.

Sliva steps into the role after Jordan Hitchcock stepped down in March. Hitchcock took over in 2018 and finished his tenure with a 12-56 record.