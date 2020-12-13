Slow start dooms Lakeview boys hopes for first win

Lakeview boys basketball suffered a third straight loss to start the year on Friday night but saw enough good things to hope for a better result Saturday.

But after a slow start and early foul trouble, the Vikings were left empty again in the win column following a 55-40 loss to Wayne

The slow start included just four first-quarter points and six turnovers. Junior Kolby Blaser picked up his second foul before the halfway point and the offense struggled to adjust without him.

Lakeview trimmed the deficit down to four on a handful of occasions and had it down to two at the end of the third quarter but Wayne scored 19 of the next 22 points.

"The start was very frustrating. You dig yourself into a hole and then the guys show a lot of fight, a lot of character, battle back but then give up a buzzer-beater to end the third quarter," coach Tyler Colvin said. "Then you give up three or four shots to start the fourth quarter on a single possession. Those offensive rebounds were a problem all night."

Wayne stole 12 boards on Lakeview's defensive end and scored 14 points on those extra chances. As Colvin mentioned, two of those came on the first possession of the fourth.