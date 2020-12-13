Slow start dooms Lakeview boys hopes for first win

Lakeview boys basketball suffered a third straight loss to start the year on Friday night but saw enough good things to hope for a better result Saturday.
But after a slow start and early foul trouble, the Vikings were left empty again in the win column following a 55-40 loss to Wayne
The slow start included just four first-quarter points and six turnovers. Junior Kolby Blaser picked up his second foul before the halfway point and the offense struggled to adjust without him.
Lakeview trimmed the deficit down to four on a handful of occasions and had it down to two at the end of the third quarter but Wayne scored 19 of the next 22 points.
"The start was very frustrating. You dig yourself into a hole and then the guys show a lot of fight, a lot of character, battle back but then give up a buzzer-beater to end the third quarter," coach Tyler Colvin said. "Then you give up three or four shots to start the fourth quarter on a single possession. Those offensive rebounds were a problem all night."
Wayne stole 12 boards on Lakeview's defensive end and scored 14 points on those extra chances. As Colvin mentioned, two of those came on the first possession of the fourth.
Lakeview turned a 10-point first-quarter hole into just six at halftime then was within 43-41 late in the third following Zach Anderson scoring and drawing a foul and Adam Van Cleave hitting a free throw. But Wayne scored six in a row before Eli Osten stopped the surge with a 3 from the left wing. It was only a temporary stoppage. The Blue Devils banged in their own 3 on the other end then scored the first 10 points of the fourth.
"I thought we took a step forward against Aurora, showed some moxie and some fight and hung in there with a really talented and big team," Colvin said. "We knew Wayne was going to be a stiff, tough challenge, but I thought maybe we'd match up a little better.
Osten finished with a team-high 12 points and had six rebounds. Lakeview shot just 15 of 40, had several open looks from 3 but was 6 for 19 from beyond the arc.
"The start, we just didn't get into a rhythm and didn't get into synch," Colvin said, "and then we're just playing catch up the rest of the night."
