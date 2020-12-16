Slow starts still dogging Lakeview boys

Lakeview boys basketball scored fewer than 10 points in the first quarter for the third time in four games and saw its record drop to 0-4 in a 48-34 loss at Logan View on Tuesday.

The Vikings fell into a 19-4 hole to the Raiders then scored just five in the second quarter an faced a 35-9 deficit at halftime.

Lakeview started the year with just six first-quarter points against Crete in a 49-29 loss and trailed Wayne on Saturday 14-4 ahead of a 55-40 loss. The Vikings only effective opening came in an 18-18 first quarter against Boone Central. In that one, it was a 21-10 second quarter that proved to be the downfall.

In four first quarters this season, Lakeview has scored just 32 combined points.

Lakeview finished just 12 of 40 (30%) on the night and took half of those shots from the perimeter. Junior Eli Osten was 3 of 7 and scored 11 points but the team was 4 of 20 overall (25%).

Logan View was as an equally dismal 4 of 21 from outside but turned the ball over 10 fewer times.

