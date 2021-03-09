Southern Valley offers HLHF instant shot at redemption

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family boys basketball was destined for back-to-back state championships last March. The Bulldogs returned four starters, two that were veteran seniors and two others that had quickly grown up on the state tournament stage as freshman.
A giant roster with seven players 6-foot or taller, and four of them in the starting lineup, gave HLHF a distinct advantage over other Class D-1 schools.
But then a funny thing happened on the way to another title. That size mattered little when the Bulldogs hit just 26%, 13% from 3-point range, and fell victim to a physical Southern Valley squad. The Eagles held the Bulldogs to 3 of 24 in the first half and, outside of a few turnovers, never allowed any easy points.
HLHF lost 47-39, came back and took third place the next day, but have not forgotten the disappointment of not playing at Pinnacle.
A year later, the stars and the bracket have aligned for another opportunity. HLHF plays Southern Valley in the first round at 4 p.m. at Lincoln Southeast on Wednesday.
"We're definitely looking for a little revenge," junior Jason Sjuts said. "It left a sour taste in our mouths because we knew we were the better team; it was just a bad day. We're definitely ready."
Sjuts and his twin brother, Jacob, felt the loss perhaps more keenly than other members of the team. Big brother Tyler was part of the starting lineup last year. After winning one state title together, the Sjutses couldn't imagine anything better than closing their two years together with another banner on the wall.
But then Southern Valley exposed something about HLHF that has been part of the adjustments the team has made over the back half of the current season.
The Bulldogs were a prolific 3-point shooting team, ranking in the top 10 all time in Nebraska for 3-pointers made in a season. HLHF hit 246 last year. That averages out to a little more than eight per game.
Against Southern Valley, the Bulldogs managed just 3 of 24. When the Eagles, who also had several players with length and size, extended their pressure out to the perimeter, HLHF had trouble executing the offense for opportunities inside the arc.
The lessons learned from that loss and the early part of this season showed the Bulldogs what needed to change.
"We get the ball inside a lot more than we did last year," Jacob Sjuts said. "We had four guys out and sometimes (junior Ethan Keller) in. This year, we really pack it in and try to get points in the paint."
Keller is a true back-to-the-basket post that stands 6-foot-3, scores just over 11 points per game, grabs seven rebounds and blocks about two shots.
Though the Sjutses are taller, they've normally occupied the top of the key or the wings with their abilities to dribble and hit jump shots. However, as defenses adjusted, so too did HLHF. Coach Joe Hesse saw an opportunity to run a two-post offense, insert Jacob Sjuts in the middle and run a high-low style. The Bulldogs have been perfecting their execution of that over the past six weeks or so.
"It was probably about half way through the season, somebody played us in a 2-3 zone and we put Jacob in the high post and he just kind of did whatever he wanted. And it was kind of like, 'We should try that out when people play us man and see how they can defend him,'" Hesse said. "If he touches it at the free throw line, pretty much everybody is one pass away. It kind of takes help away if you have shooters that can knock it down, and he's good enough off the dribble he can take guys to the rim and he's going to finish more often than he doesn't. He's really made some things happen for us there."
Jacob Sjuts is averaging 13.3 points per game and is shooting 52%. Though his stats are just about even between the first and second halves of the season, team stats and results are not.
HLHF has scored 70 or more points five times, compared to three in the first half, and would have made that number seven times in 12 games were it not for two 69-point totals. The Bulldogs are 11-2 in their last 13 and have six of their 10 wins over teams with a winning record. They're also averaging just about nine more points per game.
"I think (Jason Sjuts) has realized (the high post) is where he's most effective for us," Hesse said. "It just makes everybody else on the floor better when he's off to a good start in that spot."
Southern Valley returns, arguably, its best three players despite graduating three seniors. The Eagles bring back their top shooter, top scorer, top rebounder, leader in assists and leader in steals.
Seniors Clayton Berry, Carter Bose and Brody Yant averaged over 36 points together last year, 17 combined rebounds, six assists and nearly five steals. This year they are scoring a combined 41 points with 19 rebounds, eight assists and almost seven steals. Southern Valley is 19-4 with six wins over teams with a winning record.
"Defense will be big," Jason Sjuts said.... "Last year we gave up 47 points to them, which should be good enough to win the game. Our goal is to limit them under 40 points. I believe we can do that if we play our best."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.