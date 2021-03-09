Southern Valley offers HLHF instant shot at redemption

"It was probably about half way through the season, somebody played us in a 2-3 zone and we put Jacob in the high post and he just kind of did whatever he wanted. And it was kind of like, 'We should try that out when people play us man and see how they can defend him,'" Hesse said. "If he touches it at the free throw line, pretty much everybody is one pass away. It kind of takes help away if you have shooters that can knock it down, and he's good enough off the dribble he can take guys to the rim and he's going to finish more often than he doesn't. He's really made some things happen for us there."

Jacob Sjuts is averaging 13.3 points per game and is shooting 52%. Though his stats are just about even between the first and second halves of the season, team stats and results are not.

HLHF has scored 70 or more points five times, compared to three in the first half, and would have made that number seven times in 12 games were it not for two 69-point totals. The Bulldogs are 11-2 in their last 13 and have six of their 10 wins over teams with a winning record. They're also averaging just about nine more points per game.

"I think (Jason Sjuts) has realized (the high post) is where he's most effective for us," Hesse said. "It just makes everybody else on the floor better when he's off to a good start in that spot."