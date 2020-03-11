St. Francis Boys: More grind than finesse

Humphrey St. Francis boys basketball opens the state tournament on Thursday as one of only four unbeaten teams left in the state. Out of the four though, the Flyers might be the most unlikely to have reached this point of the season with a spotless record.
St. Francis finished off a perfect football season on Nov. 25, winning the program's fifth state championship.
Winter practices had officially begun a week earlier. The Flyers, with no time to waste, had to hit the hardwood the next day and prepare for the first game less than two weeks away.
It, of course, wasn't an ideal situation. Yet, here the Flyers are, more than three months later, with a 25-0 record. They're looking for the eighth boys state basketball title in school history and seeking to complete the rare double of a football and basketball title in the same season.
Johnson-Brock did exactly that a year ago, knocking off St. Francis in the state football semifinals then in the first round of the state basketball tournament. The Eagles won two with a perfect 13-0 football record then a 24-4 basketball mark.
But while the Flyer boys have won 38 straight contests from one season to the next, they and coach Eric Kessler would tell you perfection hasn't followed their perfect records. Success has been a result of a relentless pursuit of perfection but never finding satisfaction that is actually been attained.
"They’re a very humble group that kind of just grinds things out," coach Eric Kessler said. "After we beat Twin River [in the final regular season game], we kind of mentioned, ‘Holy Cow. We did it,’ because it’s such a hard thing to do. But it’s not something that we talked about as a goal. I’m sure they were aware of it, and I was aware, but we were just too busy preparing for the next game to worry too much about outside stuff."
St. Francis has won 12 of its 25 against teams with a winning record, won seven against C-2 teams and defeated a C-1 program. The Flyers are scoring 68 points per game while allowing just over 37. Twelve times they've massacred opponents by 40 or more points.
The only close calls came in one-point wins over D-2 state tournament team Fullerton and Class C-1 David City Aquinas.
Senior Trevor Pfeifer leads the squad with 16.6 points per game, sophomore and younger brother Tanner Pfeifer averages 15 and junior Justin Leifeld rounds it out to three in double digits with an 11-point average.
Senior Taylor Wemhoff leads the team with 67 assists and is second with 46 steals.
"Out working everybody," Wemhoff said about what has been key to winning 25 of 25. "We try to do the little things right that maybe the other teams don't focus on as much; the hustle plays."
Wemhoff admitted the group perhaps lacks a basketball-first player on the roster, doing it instead with a collection of athletes. That doesn't mean hoops aren't important. Whatever season it is, Wemhoff said, tends to be the team's favorite season, football or basketball.
That sort of shared mindset is unique to any group, but maybe even more so at a small school. Though the male enrollment at St. Francis is fewer than 50, the 2020 team features seven seniors. Growing up around each other has allowed that mindset to be cultivated for almost two decades.
It also allowed the Flyers to go from one season to the next and keep it rolling.
"We’re just kind of all wired the same," Kessler said. "I’m very fortunate that the kids all work extremely hard, and most of them play both. So, they just kind of know how we’re going to do things."
Identical wiring means an absolute disdain for losing. As fun as it was to complete an unbeaten football season, it may have been just as much of a relief, and thus, the Flyers were ready to move on to the next thing.
Winning is fun, but losing just isn't tolerated.
"It’s a good senior class with a lot of leadership," Kessler said. "They’re really competitive, and they don’t like to lose, which, no one does. But these guys really don’t, and…here we are."
That's maybe most apparent in practice.
In a small town, at a small school, it's the same people all the time, every season, day in and day out. Kessler and the boys see each other just about every day from the time weight training begins in the summer up until the end of the basketball season. For those that golf and Kessler coaches, that, too, it's even longer.
That much constant contact can have its advantages and disadvantages. For the Flyers, it's been all positive.
Though they're all mentally on the same page that doesn't mean they won't get after one another physically.
"It’s certainly a collection of guys that are competitive. Our practices are bloodbaths with how they compete. I think that’s really done a good job with our second team helping us prepare each week," Kessler said. "A lot of times, the practices are harder than the games. That’s just priceless for us and how we’ve improved over the year because it is a war."
Admittedly, basketball is also kind of the icing on the cake. Kessler doesn't like to think about how much pressure or how much desperation his group would have if they hadn't gotten it done in the fall.
When it did, that freed up the team to enjoy more time together rather than press for the elusive title. Now that it's within grasp, it's time to make more history.
"Maybe we know the grit and the grind it takes to win. It’s not quite the grind of football. It’s more of a mental grind than a physical grind going from football to basketball," Trevor Pfeifer said. "It wouldn’t seem real (to do it again). It would be crazy enough to win two state championships, but to go undefeated all the way through, I don’t know how many people have done that. That would be crazy."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.