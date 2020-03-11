St. Francis Boys: More grind than finesse

That's maybe most apparent in practice.

In a small town, at a small school, it's the same people all the time, every season, day in and day out. Kessler and the boys see each other just about every day from the time weight training begins in the summer up until the end of the basketball season. For those that golf and Kessler coaches, that, too, it's even longer.

That much constant contact can have its advantages and disadvantages. For the Flyers, it's been all positive.

Though they're all mentally on the same page that doesn't mean they won't get after one another physically.

"It’s certainly a collection of guys that are competitive. Our practices are bloodbaths with how they compete. I think that’s really done a good job with our second team helping us prepare each week," Kessler said. "A lot of times, the practices are harder than the games. That’s just priceless for us and how we’ve improved over the year because it is a war."

Admittedly, basketball is also kind of the icing on the cake. Kessler doesn't like to think about how much pressure or how much desperation his group would have if they hadn't gotten it done in the fall.