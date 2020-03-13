State Tournament Tracker: Skutt looking for two unbeaten titles

CLASS B
Omaha Skutt 55, Elkhorn Mount Michael 55: It wasn’t a perfect performance from Tyson Gordon, but it was enough to keep Omaha Skutt’s pursuit for perfection alive.
You have free articles remaining.
The 6-foot-3 all-state senior guard scored 28 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, to lead the top-rated SkyHawks to a 59-55 win over No. 4 Mount Michael in a Class B boys state basketball semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The victory lifts the 25-0 SkyHawks into the championship game at 1 p.m. Saturday with a chance to make history. Skutt went 13-0 last fall for its second straight undefeated Class B state football title.
A state basketball crown by Skutt would make it the first Class B school to go undefeated in both football and boys basketball in the same school year since the current high school football playoff system was established in 1975.
Gordon went 9-of-22 from the field and just 2-of-9 from beyond the three-point line. But he found the range when it mattered most in the fourth quarter.
He hit a three-pointer to give Skutt a seven-point lead with 6:38 left, then completed a three-point play for a 49-42 edge with 2:29 left in the game. Gordon hit 5 of 7 free throws in the final period to keep the Knights (22-6) at bay to finish 8-of-10 at the line.
Omaha Roncalli 68, Scottsbluff 55: Free throws set Omaha Roncalli free in a wild fourth quarter.
The Crimson Pride made 16 free throws in a dazzling, 29-point final period at Pinnacle Bank Arena to reach the state championship for the second consecutive season.
Lincoln Pius X beat Roncalli in double overtime for the crown last year.
"We've been talking about getting another chance all year," said Shane Orr, who led Roncalli with 22 points, including 11 of 13 free throws. "We work at everything, but every practice ends with free-throw practice and we have to take that seriously."
Scottsbluff, which finished the season 25-4, sped to a 24-11 lead in the second quarter and even led 47-43 with just over 5 minutes left.
But Roncalli, 23-4, including two losses to championship foe Omaha Skutt, counted on 6-for-10 shooting from the field and a torrent of free throws to take the lead for good.
CLASS D-1
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 65, North Platte St. Pat's 49: LCC raced to an early lead but had to withstand a second-half rally by St. Pat's.
Laurel-C-C jumped to an 11-2 lead before trading volleys with the Irish the rest of the first half for a 38-29 advantage at the break.
But standout Noah Schutte scored four straight points and Laurel-C-C pulled away, hitting 10-of-16 at the line in the final period as St. Pat's went cold from the field.
CLASS D-2
Falls City Sacred Heart 63, Lincoln Parkview Christian 41: Sacred Heart's defense shut down an athletic Parkview Christian.
Instead of going to their signature man-to-man defense, Irish coach Doug Goltz went against the grain, implementing a 2-3 zone to counteract the athletic, fast-paced Patriots.
It took some adjusting for the Irish, who fell behind early thanks to two 3-pointers from Parkview Christian forward Jamie Juncal to go down 10-7 at the end of the first quarter. But once the second quarter began, Sacred Heart took off and couldn’t be stopped.
Witt was the spark for the Irish. The senior post scored 13 of his game-high 15 points in the second quarter alone. Add in five more points from fellow forward Simon and a Sacred Heart defense that allowed only seven points in the quarter, and the Irish led 31-17 at halftime.