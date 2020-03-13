State Tournament Tracker: Skutt looking for two unbeaten titles

The Crimson Pride made 16 free throws in a dazzling, 29-point final period at Pinnacle Bank Arena to reach the state championship for the second consecutive season.

"We've been talking about getting another chance all year," said Shane Orr, who led Roncalli with 22 points, including 11 of 13 free throws. "We work at everything, but every practice ends with free-throw practice and we have to take that seriously."

Scottsbluff, which finished the season 25-4, sped to a 24-11 lead in the second quarter and even led 47-43 with just over 5 minutes left.

But Roncalli, 23-4, including two losses to championship foe Omaha Skutt, counted on 6-for-10 shooting from the field and a torrent of free throws to take the lead for good.

CLASS D-1

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 65, North Platte St. Pat's 49: LCC raced to an early lead but had to withstand a second-half rally by St. Pat's. Laurel-C-C jumped to an 11-2 lead before trading volleys with the Irish the rest of the first half for a 38-29 advantage at the break. St. Pat's Jack Heiss hit back-to-back 3s early in the third quarter and Dolan Branch had four points to help the Irish trim the margin to 45-41 with 2:56 left in the period.

But standout Noah Schutte scored four straight points and Laurel-C-C pulled away, hitting 10-of-16 at the line in the final period as St. Pat's went cold from the field. CLASS D-2

Falls City Sacred Heart 63, Lincoln Parkview Christian 41: Sacred Heart's defense shut down an athletic Parkview Christian.

Instead of going to their signature man-to-man defense, Irish coach Doug Goltz went against the grain, implementing a 2-3 zone to counteract the athletic, fast-paced Patriots.

It took some adjusting for the Irish, who fell behind early thanks to two 3-pointers from Parkview Christian forward Jamie Juncal to go down 10-7 at the end of the first quarter. But once the second quarter began, Sacred Heart took off and couldn’t be stopped.