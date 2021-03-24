Swanson presses pause on Shamrock coaching

"I don't think I'm done coaching yet. There will be a time when it comes along and I come back and do it, and when I do I'm going to be really successful," Swanson said. "But right now I'm going to spend some time with my family."

Swanson and his wife, Whitney, have four daughters. The oldest is in kindergarten.

Before Scotus he was a Fremont Bergan and Midland University grad who was an assistant for the Knights from 2008 to 2012. He coached on Bergan teams that won a state title in 2008, played for championships in 2010 and 2011 and won the third place game in 2009.

His tenure at Scotus includes a trip to state in his first season and a subdistrict title to go with a district final in 2019. The Shamrocks have been eliminated from the postseason in the subdistrict final each of the past two years.

He leaves the program most proud of what he helped accomplish from 2014 to 2017 when Scotus played in the state semifinals four years in a row. Perhaps the most memorable contest in that span was the first round of state in 2017 against Boys Town when Scotus trailed by 12 to start the fourth quarter then scored 30 points in the final eight minutes for the victory.