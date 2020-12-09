 Skip to main content
Third quarter woes upend St. Ed boys
Saint Ed Beavers

The St. Edward boys hung with Nebraska Lutheran through the first two quarters of Tuesday's home game but gave up 21 points in the third and saw a six-point halftime deficit balloon to 15 in a 56-43 loss.

The Beavers (0-3) trailed by three at the end of the first and six at the break but then struggled to pull down rebounds after halftime. All those extra opportunities led to 11 more shots for the Knights.

Though Nebraska Lutheran wasn't as effective making shots, rebounds around the rim led to easier looks.

"In the third quarter we just got outrebounded on the defensive end and gave up too many second and third-chance points," coach Michael Roscoe said. "We turned the ball over too much and rushed ourselves on the offensive end - a bad combination to get outscored by 11 in that quarter."

Offensively, the night was a duel between each side's top pairing. St. Ed's Brandon Merrell (21) and Isaac Roberts (12) combined for 33 while Nebraska Lutheran's Nate Helwig (23) and Trey Richert (19) scored 42.

"The majority of our turnovers came because we made poor decisions with the ball," Roscoe said. "We have to take care of the ball better bringing it up the court and breaking the press."

The St. Ed girls also fell to 0-3 in a 40-14 loss to Nebraska Lutheran. The Beavers never managed more than five in a quarter, and that was in the fourth with the Knights leading 28-10. St. Ed hit on just on 3 of 42 shots (7%), was 9 of 21 from the free throw line and allowed 18 offensive rebounds.

Senior Emma Olson led the Beavers with six points, sophomores Malaina Francis and Jean Cummings had four and freshman Skyelanr Sindelar chipped in one.

St. Ed travels Friday for games at Palmer.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

