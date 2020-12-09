Third quarter woes upend St. Ed boys

The St. Edward boys hung with Nebraska Lutheran through the first two quarters of Tuesday's home game but gave up 21 points in the third and saw a six-point halftime deficit balloon to 15 in a 56-43 loss.

The Beavers (0-3) trailed by three at the end of the first and six at the break but then struggled to pull down rebounds after halftime. All those extra opportunities led to 11 more shots for the Knights.

Though Nebraska Lutheran wasn't as effective making shots, rebounds around the rim led to easier looks.

"In the third quarter we just got outrebounded on the defensive end and gave up too many second and third-chance points," coach Michael Roscoe said. "We turned the ball over too much and rushed ourselves on the offensive end - a bad combination to get outscored by 11 in that quarter."

Offensively, the night was a duel between each side's top pairing. St. Ed's Brandon Merrell (21) and Isaac Roberts (12) combined for 33 while Nebraska Lutheran's Nate Helwig (23) and Trey Richert (19) scored 42.

"The majority of our turnovers came because we made poor decisions with the ball," Roscoe said. "We have to take care of the ball better bringing it up the court and breaking the press."