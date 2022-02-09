Three-point first quarter dooms Scotus boys at Wahoo

Scotus Central Catholic boys basketball managed just three points in the first quarter on Tuesday at Wahoo and had its hopes for a big road upset at No. 5 Wahoo ended before the game was eight minutes old.

Wahoo defeated Scotus 68-33 and dropped the Shamrocks to 3-17 while handing them their 11th loss in a row.

Jackson Heng continued his hot shooting from a few nights earlier when he hit six threes against Kearney Catholic. He started with another three and had two more makes from distance, but his first-quarter jumper were the only Scotus points.

Meanwhile, Wahoo had four players score five or more points in the first quarter, had seven that had at least one point and poured in 31 points. The Warriors hit six threes in the first and had essentially won the game in the first eight minutes.

At 31-3, Wahoo would have only needed three more points the rest of the way for the win. Five Scotus players scored in the second, and the Shamrocks had 15 points, but the Warriors still outscored them 19-15 and led 50-18 at the break.

Heng and Max Wemhoff finished with a team-high nine points for Scotus. The Shamrocks will look to rebound in a road rematch at Lakeview on Saturday at 7 p.m. Scotus previously beat Lakeview 52-39 for the holiday tournament title.

"We did not do a very good job of competing in the first half. There's something I am obviously doing wrong. The staff and I are going to regroup with the kids and get ready for the end of the season push," coach Mike VunCannon said. "We feel like we can compete and be in position to win any of our remaining games."

