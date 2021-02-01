Thunderbolts strike CHS boys

Lincoln Pius X used its length to continually frustrate the Columbus High boys and had the Discoverers out of sorts before halftime in a 79-28 Pius win Friday at CHS.
The Thunderbolts scored the first 10 points of the game then ended the first half with the next 24 in a row, turning a 20-8 lead into an insurmountable 44-10 uphill climb at halftime.
Pius, No. 5 in the latest Lincoln Journal Star Boys Prep Ratings, has lost just once all year, and that was to No. 1 Bellevue West.
The Thunderbolts showed their potential as a state title contender Friday thanks in large part to a suffocating defense that held CHS without a field goal in the second quarter and blocked six shots.
"We kind of thrive on getting inside-out kickouts, and the way they design their defense is making you finish around the rim and take away your shot. When they've got a bunch of length down there waiting, it makes it kind of tough," Columbus coach Jordan Hitchcock said. "Then you get a little frustrated and start taking shots maybe you normally wouldn't take."
Garrett Esch finally ended Pius' 10-0 start to the first quarter on a 3-pointer midway through the frame, but there was never any hope for a comeback when CHS went 0 for 10 in the second quarter and turned it over five times.
CHS had won its first game of the season the night before in a hard-fought road victory at Norfolk. Though that certainly may have left the Discoverers somewhat fatigued, Pius did more than enough to drain Columbus' energy regardless of what took place the night before. The Thunderbolts made 33 of 55 shots (60%), grabbed 42 total rebounds, swiped away 11 steals and deflected nine other CHS passes.
Ean Luebbe and Garrett Esch led CHS with six points apiece. Injuries, a storyline all season for Columbus, kept junior Blake Thompson out of the lineup for second straight game and held out fellow junior Ernest Hausmann as well.
Columbus dropped to 1-12 and regrouped for 5-8 Lincoln East on Tuesday at home.
"That's a heck of a team; they're well-coached," Hitchcock said. "Our kids, it's been an emotional week.
