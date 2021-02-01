Thunderbolts strike CHS boys

Lincoln Pius X used its length to continually frustrate the Columbus High boys and had the Discoverers out of sorts before halftime in a 79-28 Pius win Friday at CHS.

The Thunderbolts scored the first 10 points of the game then ended the first half with the next 24 in a row, turning a 20-8 lead into an insurmountable 44-10 uphill climb at halftime.

Pius, No. 5 in the latest Lincoln Journal Star Boys Prep Ratings, has lost just once all year, and that was to No. 1 Bellevue West.

The Thunderbolts showed their potential as a state title contender Friday thanks in large part to a suffocating defense that held CHS without a field goal in the second quarter and blocked six shots.

"We kind of thrive on getting inside-out kickouts, and the way they design their defense is making you finish around the rim and take away your shot. When they've got a bunch of length down there waiting, it makes it kind of tough," Columbus coach Jordan Hitchcock said. "Then you get a little frustrated and start taking shots maybe you normally wouldn't take."

Garrett Esch finally ended Pius' 10-0 start to the first quarter on a 3-pointer midway through the frame, but there was never any hope for a comeback when CHS went 0 for 10 in the second quarter and turned it over five times.