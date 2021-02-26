Tigers hand Columbus boys a third defeat, end season

Turnovers and missed shots in the second quarter gave Fremont the spark it needed to defeat Columbus for the third time this season in a 74-64 Tiger win Friday night in Fremont in the first round of the district tournament.

Columbus perimeter shooters were as deadly as ever, hitting 12 3-pointers on the night and cashing in three in the first quarter. But after an 11-8 start in the first eight minutes, CHS missed several shots around the rim, missed free throws and fumbled through several giveaways that led to a 24-point frame by the hosts.

The Discoverers trailed 32-24 at halftime, cut it to four in both the third and the fourth but could never get that next hoop and put the pressure on. Fremont killed the clock in the fourth and went 6 for 10 from the foul line.

Junior Tadan Bell hit four 3s and tied fellow junior Ean Luebbe for the lead with 16 points apiece. Senior Garrett Esch joined that duo in double figures at 13 in his final game in maroon and white.

Columbus focused its defensive game plan around Fremont's Mark Mendoza. The 6-5 senior had scored eight twice in a game, recently in the past two weeks in fact, but hadn't reached 10 or more this season. Left to make the Discoverers pay for the focus elsewhere, he did exactly that, scoring a team-high 14 including seven in the fourth.