You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Titan boys unable to knock off unbeaten BRLD
View Comments

Titan boys unable to knock off unbeaten BRLD

{{featured_button_text}}
Carter Frenzen

Twin River senior Carter Frenzen led the Titans with 13 points in Monday's district final loss to BRLD.

 Nate Tenopir

Twin River boys basketball had no answer for the Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur Northeast (BRLD) pair of Lucas Vogt and Dylan Beutler who scored a combined 51 points in a 82-52 win on Monday in the C2-2 district finals in Norfolk. 

Twin River (16-10) led by six points early on before turnovers and poor shooting allowed BRLD (26-0) to earn a trip to state with a spotless record. 

"We actually played fairly well early," Twin River head coach Todd Heier said. "They did force us into some turnovers that they converted to points, and even though we were able to get some good open looks, we didn't knock many down early." 

The Wolverines led 19-7 after the first quarter, 43-18 at halftime and 64-36 after three quarters. The Titans were outscored 18-16 in the fourth. 

Vogt and Beutler found their rhythm early, combining for 13 points in the first quarter. 

"(Beutler) is such a dynamic player with the ability and the length to play inside, yet the range to be a great 3-point shooter,"Heier said. "He was a load.

"(Vogt) is an incredible basketball athlete with a great first step, great handles, can jump out of the gym and score from well beyond the arc. Best player we've seen this year, and probably for years."  

Carter Frenzen led Twin River with 13 points, Weston Graham scored 12, Ross Hebda added 11, Chase Buhl recorded 10 and Nolan Ramaekers finished with six. 

"Our kids really had a nice season, winning 16 games, winning the holiday tournament and winning the sub-district," Heier said. "They really improved as the season progressed and out-performed what many people thought they would do this year.

"Our seniors were good leaders who put it all out there and played with resilience and passion to the end. The district final experience was great. Of course we would have preferred a different opponent. BRLD has won 49 games for a reason. They are the real deal." 

Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com 

View Comments
1
0
0
1
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nolan Rain-maekers
Boys

Nolan Rain-maekers

  • Updated

Twin River senior Nolan Ramaekers brought the rain on Thursday night in a 78-73 overtime victory against Shelby-Rising City in the C2-7 sub-di…

Bulldogs take bite out of Patriots
Boys

Bulldogs take bite out of Patriots

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family sophomore Jacob Sjuts scored 25 points to power his team to a 71-40 victory over Clarkson/Leigh on Tuesday in the…

St. Francis blasts Bloomfield
Boys

St. Francis blasts Bloomfield

  • Updated

Humphrey St. Francis boys basketball struggled with early, uncharacteristic mistakes before seizing control in the second quarter in Thursday'…

Shamrocks end Scout season in sub
Boys

Shamrocks end Scout season in sub

  • Updated

David City boys basketball saw its season come to a close on Feb. 24 in the C1-5 sub-district tournament at Columbus High in a 47-30 loss to C…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News