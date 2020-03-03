Titan boys unable to knock off unbeaten BRLD

Twin River boys basketball had no answer for the Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur Northeast (BRLD) pair of Lucas Vogt and Dylan Beutler who scored a combined 51 points in a 82-52 win on Monday in the C2-2 district finals in Norfolk.

Twin River (16-10) led by six points early on before turnovers and poor shooting allowed BRLD (26-0) to earn a trip to state with a spotless record.

"We actually played fairly well early," Twin River head coach Todd Heier said. "They did force us into some turnovers that they converted to points, and even though we were able to get some good open looks, we didn't knock many down early."

The Wolverines led 19-7 after the first quarter, 43-18 at halftime and 64-36 after three quarters. The Titans were outscored 18-16 in the fourth.

Vogt and Beutler found their rhythm early, combining for 13 points in the first quarter.

"(Beutler) is such a dynamic player with the ability and the length to play inside, yet the range to be a great 3-point shooter,"Heier said. "He was a load.

"(Vogt) is an incredible basketball athlete with a great first step, great handles, can jump out of the gym and score from well beyond the arc. Best player we've seen this year, and probably for years."