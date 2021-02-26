Titans overcome slow start, stun Cougars

Facing an 11-point deficit just a few minutes into a subdistrict final is not normally the way a team would prefer to approach a playoff game. But for Twin River, it was perhaps appropriate to have to dig itself out of a hole.
The Titans eventually did and stunned No. 5 Cross County on its home floor Thursday night in a 57-48 victory.
For a team that sat at 4-6 after the first game of 2021, clawing its way back into the game, much like the season, seemed to fit perfectly.
"Our kids continue to work hard to improve; they truly believe in the 'we over me' team attitude, and they will always fight to the end," coach Tod Heier said. "It helps that we've had balanced scoring with four different guys being the leading scorer in different games. We've gotten better each week the past month, and hopefully, that will continue."
Twin River was down 13-2 at one point and was still trailing by 22 at halftime. The Titans tied it up before the start of the fourth quarter, took the lead then successfully stalled on offense, drained the clock and only allowed six points in the final eight minutes.
Twin River gave up just 15 points all of the second half.
"It may not sound like defense is the key when you fall behind 13-2 to start a game, but our defensive effort kept us in the game until we started making some shots," Heier said. "... Assistant coach Gabe Stalder put together a great offensive plan that our guys executed, and assistant coach Cory Pilakowski did the same on the defensive side. Guys bought into the plan and delivered."
Shots began to fall in the third quarter when Wes Graham, Chase Buhl and Tony Jarecki each hit 3-pointers. Graham, Jarecki and Hebda also had buckets and Tate Koziol hit twice from the free throw line. The Titans put together 17 points - three more than they had in all of the fourth quarter.
Buhl made three more field goals in the fourth, and Twin River went to the line for 15 foul shots, closing the game out on nine makes.
Cross County junior Cory Hollinger, who came in averaging 17 points per game, and had 30-plus in the previous two, was held to just eight.
"Ross Hebda, along with the help of all his teammates, did a great job denying Hollister the basketball and not allowing him to get going offensively," Heier said.
Buhl and Graham both led Twin River with 12 while Isaac Noyd's 11 were tops for Cross Country. The Cougars finish the season 21-4 and losing in the subdistrict tournament to the Titans for a second year in a row. Cross County hasn't made it past the subdistrict round since 2009. Twin River is looking for its first state tournament since 2012.
"It's been a journey, and as with any journey, there's been ups and downs," Heier said. "We do feel like we've been playing some pretty good basketball the past few weeks, going 6-3 in our last nine games with two of those losses to the Humphrey teams that are both very good in games where we were ahead with chances to win in the last two minutes.
"So, even though we didn't finish those games like we would of liked to, they gave us confidence we could be competitive and play with the teams in our subdistrict."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.