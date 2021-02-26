Titans overcome slow start, stun Cougars

Facing an 11-point deficit just a few minutes into a subdistrict final is not normally the way a team would prefer to approach a playoff game. But for Twin River, it was perhaps appropriate to have to dig itself out of a hole.

The Titans eventually did and stunned No. 5 Cross County on its home floor Thursday night in a 57-48 victory.

For a team that sat at 4-6 after the first game of 2021, clawing its way back into the game, much like the season, seemed to fit perfectly.

"Our kids continue to work hard to improve; they truly believe in the 'we over me' team attitude, and they will always fight to the end," coach Tod Heier said. "It helps that we've had balanced scoring with four different guys being the leading scorer in different games. We've gotten better each week the past month, and hopefully, that will continue."

Twin River was down 13-2 at one point and was still trailing by 22 at halftime. The Titans tied it up before the start of the fourth quarter, took the lead then successfully stalled on offense, drained the clock and only allowed six points in the final eight minutes.

Twin River gave up just 15 points all of the second half.