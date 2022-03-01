Top-ranked Warriors race past Columbus boys in district semifinal

It wasn't a three-point barrage like in December, but Omaha Westside still had too much firepower for Columbus High boys basketball to keep up in Monday's Class A district semifinals.

Westside sank 17 threes in the season opener on Dec. 2 and raced out to leads of 22-9 and 48-19. Nine different members of the roster hit at least once from the outside. Senior Logan Wilson was 5 for 6.

Columbus held Westside to just nine makes from the perimeter this time but also allowed 62% shooting overall and faced a larger halftime deficit 48-15 that became a 69-26 defeat.

None of the Warriors scored more than 12 points but five in the lineup scored eight points or better. Columbus also struggled to make shots. The Discoverers started 4 of 11 and went into halftime 6 of 19.

"We just don't have a true point guard. We will in the future, but right now, any team that can pressure us like that, and is that athletic - and they do that to a lot of teams - is a handful," Columbus coach Jordan Hitchcock said. "They're good. They beat (No. 2) Bell West, they beat (No. 3) Millard North, they beat (No. 4) Omaha Central. ... I think they're kind of the favorite to win Class A."

Columbus was behind the 8-ball early when Westside started out 8 of 10, sank three threes and held CHS to 4 of 11. Kevin Stubblefield led the charge early with seven first-quarter points including an and-one. He had 12 by halftime and tied two other teammates for the game-high.

Westside knocked down four threes in the second and six different players made shots. Tate Odvody, who also scored 12, had seven in the second. The Warriors shot 11 for 15 while the Discoverers were 2 for 8. Westside was 19 of 25 overall in the first half. It was elementary at that point.

"They're not like Millard North that has Division I prospects, but they've got nine guys that are really good," Hitchcock said. " ... Their top nine is, essentially, better than everybody else's top nine. So they can pressure you, and foul trouble isn't an issue for them because they've got nine guys that can come out and get in your shorts for 94 feet for an entire game."

That pressure was evident in the final stats. Westside had 19 steals and had four players with three or more.

"They make you shoot the ball well, and they don't take bad shots," Hitchcock said. " ... They're well-coached, and they play a style that takes your legs away for four quarters."

Columbus was led by nine from senior Sam Kwapnioski, no other Discoverer had more than four points. CHS finished with with nine made shots on 33 attempts - 27%. Westside generated 12 more attempts and was 28 of 45 (62%).

"The first half we did a much better job of handling the ball and getting to the spots on the floor we need to get to," Hitchcock said. "But they turn you over, and the biggest thing is they speed you up; every catch is a struggle. They've got you playing on your heels just because they can run so many guys at you."

Columbus finishes the season 6-18. It's the fourth straight losing season but a five-win improvement. Five wins over Class A programs are also the most since at least 2004, as far back as online records indicate.

Seniors Ryan Eickhoff, Tadan Bell, Ashton LaPointe, Ean Luebbe, Dennis Pelowski and Kwapnioski leave behind what Hitchcock hopes are the seeds planted for a brighter future.

Those seeds were simple yet necessary - showing up often. This past fall, Hitchcock had normally 20 players for fall open gyms early before school. The previous fall he had about five to eight.

Basketball, which is quickly becoming the dominant sport in Omaha and Lincoln, even more so than football, Hitchcock said, is at its highest level ever in the history of the state because more players are more committed than ever before.

"That doesn't mean you don't play other sports; that means you're making 300 shots a week no matter what season it is. It's helping kids understand that all these other kids that you're playing, they're playing AAU basketball, and they're always in the gym even when they're playing other sports," he said.

" ... We have to have kids that want that. I'm thankful for those seniors. They truly did flip the culture of the program."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

