Tryouts for Skilled Hoops Academy travel teams this Sunday

Area boys and girls in fifth through eight grade seeking an opportunity to play travel basketball are encouraged to try out this Sunday for the Skilled Hoops Academy travel teams.

Skilled Hoops Academy is an organization headed by Columbus High boys coach Jordan Hitchcock that began last year with a focus on learning and mastering the fundamentals of basketball.

The academy will again be holding training sessions this spring and summer and is adding travel teams that will compete at five tournaments. A uniform, practice time and entry into the academy sessions are all included with participation on a travel team.

The cost is $650 and due by March 27. A decision to play or not must be made by March 13.

Hitchcock's staff consists of Assistant Director Seth Kirkegaard, the Columbus High boys freshman coach who won two titles as a player at Hastings St. Cecilia in 2015 and 2016 and Clarkson/Leigh boys basketball coach Jeff Bachman. CHS legend Jack Johnson helps out with the Skill Academy sessions.

Other interested coaches are also encouraged to contact Hitchcock and Kirkegaard to become part of the academy and/or travel teams.

The tryout is this Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at CHS. Hitchcock can be reached at 402-432-9778 or jordan@skilledhoops.com. Kirkegarrd is available at 402-984-4376 or skirke_20@yahoo.com

Interested players and parents can scan the QR code inserted in this story or visit skilledhoops.com.

