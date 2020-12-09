Tuesday Sports Wrap: Scotus boys grab first win, Weidner scores 43

Scotus Boys 61, West Point GACC 42: Scots led 16-13 late in the second quarter then scored the next eight straight points and continued to pull away the rest of the night.

The Shamrocks allowed just six points in the third and build the advantage to 45-25 at the start of the fourth quarter.

Four different players on the Scotus roster reached double digits - Garret Oakley 15 points, Josh Faust 13, Seth VunCannon 11 and Kaden Young 10.

West Point GACC 56, Scotus Girls 43: GACC defensive pressure forced the Scotus girls into an uncomfortable pace all game and the Shamrocks fell into large early holes. The Bluejays scored the first five points of the game and extended the gap to 17-5 after the first eight minutes.

The Shamrocks cut it to 16-12 in the second but went into halftime trailing by 11. SCC cut it to nine in the fourth quarter but then gave up a 3.

Senior Ava Kuhl was the only Shamrock with more than 10 points. She hit four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points.

#1 Saint Francis Girls 73, Hartington-Newcastle 20: Senior Allison Weidner had an all-time game, setting a new career-high and tying the school record with a 43-point performance.