Tuesday Sports Wrap: Scotus boys grab first win, Weidner scores 43
Tuesday Sports Wrap: Scotus boys grab first win, Weidner scores 43

Scotus Boys 61, West Point GACC 42: Scots led 16-13 late in the second quarter then scored the next eight straight points and continued to pull away the rest of the night.

The Shamrocks allowed just six points in the third and build the advantage to 45-25 at the start of the fourth quarter.

Four different players on the Scotus roster reached double digits - Garret Oakley 15 points, Josh Faust 13, Seth VunCannon 11 and Kaden Young 10.

West Point GACC 56, Scotus Girls 43: GACC defensive pressure forced the Scotus girls into an uncomfortable pace all game and the Shamrocks fell into large early holes. The Bluejays scored the first five points of the game and extended the gap to 17-5 after the first eight minutes.

The Shamrocks cut it to 16-12 in the second but went into halftime trailing by 11. SCC cut it to nine in the fourth quarter but then gave up a 3.

Senior Ava Kuhl was the only Shamrock with more than 10 points. She hit four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points.

#1 Saint Francis Girls 73, Hartington-Newcastle 20: Senior Allison Weidner had an all-time game, setting a new career-high and tying the school record with a 43-point performance.

Weidner tied a game by Janice Eisenmenger from 1987 for the school record. She also had 10 steals, seven rebounds and eight assists.

#3 Saint Francis Boys 71, Hartington-Newcastle 58: The third-ranked Flyer boys turned a potentially entertaining matchup into an early run away with a 26-8 first quarter. St. Francis led 46-20 at halftime.

Schuyler Boys 64, David City 33: The Warrior defense allowed just seven points in the first, second and third quarters and built a 32-point lead after three quarters.

David City Girls 60, Schuyler 8: David City allowed all eight points in the first quarter then shut out Schuyler over the next 24 minutes.

#3 Clarkson/Leigh Girls 39, C-1 #10 Oakland-Craig 31: The Patriots earned a measure of revenge over the Knights thanks to strong second and third quarters. Clarkson/Leigh took a 20-13 lead into the break then increased its advantage to 30-18 at the end of the third.

Oakland/Craig eliminated Clarkson/Leigh from state last season in the first roun.

Oakland-Craig 58, Clarkson/Leigh Boys 38: The Patriots started both halves poorly and fell into a 18-4 hole then a 45-22 deficit.

#1 Crofton 64, Boone Central Girls 27

Nebraska Lutheran 40, St. Ed Boys 15

Nebraska Lutheran 56, St. Ed Boys 43

