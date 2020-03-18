Twin River Boys: 'We over me'

There are almost too many moments to choose from during a 2020 Twin River boys basketball season that had just about everything.
After an 0-3 start, the Titans ran off five in a row including a triple-overtime win against Scotus in its own gym during the Columbus Holiday Tournament final. Twice, Twin River looked beaten before last-minute 3-pointers extended the game.
Six times the team was behind in the fourth quarter and came back to win. During one particular four-game stretch, the Titans played four No. 1-ranked teams and another ranked No. 6. They won 14 of 16 and found their way into the top 10 before a subdistrict championship and a berth into the district final round.
Twin River didn't have quite what it took to take that next step and find its way to Lincoln, but everyone either wearing a jersey, carrying a clipboard or in the stands could walk away with a tremendous sense of pride.
Once it was all said and done, there were, of course, some tears and some emotions. But few of those were related to the loss. Instead, the group had come together in such a way that the disappointment had more to do with the reality the journey was finally over.
From little preseason buzz to one of the most can't miss teams in the state, Twin River found success because of how much fun everyone had together.
"This was another quality Twin River basketball team that continued to improve as the season progressed and was playing its best basketball at the end of the year," head coach Tod Heier said. "This was a group of athletes that truly bought into the team mantra of 'We over me.'"
The Titans went 11-12 the year before and 7-12 the year before that. Their last winning season came three years ago when they won 10 straight in the middle of the season en route to a final victory total of 17.
But even that group lost in the subdistrict final.
Twin River picked up some late-season momentum a year ago with three straight wins but then dropped three straight immediately after and fell victim to a hot-shooting Scotus team in the subdistrict semifinal.
The Titans only lost two seniors, but after a year in which they defeated only three teams with a winning record, there were few indications they were set for a breakout.
And that's mostly the way the year started. Twin River was 0-3 before evening up its record right before the holiday tournament. The Titans then escaped with a win over Lakeview and simply wouldn't die against Scotus.
That became a theme.
Twin River trailed eventual D-1 state tournament team Fullerton by 11 at the start of the fourth but came back to win, trailed Lakeview by two, Scotus by six, Madison by eight and Clarkson/Leigh by five but won all of those games.
Sort of the horror movie monster that just wouldn't die, the Titans always seemed to find a way to hang around.
"I thought that this team reached its potential of playing together and playing to win by the end of the season," Heier said. "Outside of the guys in the locker room and the coaches, there weren't too many people that gave this team a chance to win 16 games. Credit our kids for their efforts."
Of course, it only seemed fitting then that the subdistrict final win over Shelby-Rising City required overtime and an unforgettable performance by Nolan Ramaekers. The senior, one of three on the team, scored 28 points, had 10 of that total in overtime and sank four 3-pointers.
BRLD ended the run in the district final, then went on to finish 29-0 and win the C-2 state title. Twin River also played No. 10 in the final C-1 poll North Bend, C-1 district finalist David City Aquinas, D-1 third-place state finisher Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family twice, C-2 No. 6 Oakland-Craig and D-2 state runner-up Humphrey Saint Francis.
Facing that sort of a gauntlet requires a group than understands the need to stick together. The 2020 Titans leave that legacy behind.
"They put team success and accomplishment over their own individuality. This was a team that was resilient, always fought to the finish and gave themselves a chance to win every time out," Heier said. "It was a team that was good enough to be in the state tournament."
