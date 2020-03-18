Twin River Boys: 'We over me'

There are almost too many moments to choose from during a 2020 Twin River boys basketball season that had just about everything.

After an 0-3 start, the Titans ran off five in a row including a triple-overtime win against Scotus in its own gym during the Columbus Holiday Tournament final. Twice, Twin River looked beaten before last-minute 3-pointers extended the game.

Six times the team was behind in the fourth quarter and came back to win. During one particular four-game stretch, the Titans played four No. 1-ranked teams and another ranked No. 6. They won 14 of 16 and found their way into the top 10 before a subdistrict championship and a berth into the district final round.

Twin River didn't have quite what it took to take that next step and find its way to Lincoln, but everyone either wearing a jersey, carrying a clipboard or in the stands could walk away with a tremendous sense of pride.

Once it was all said and done, there were, of course, some tears and some emotions. But few of those were related to the loss. Instead, the group had come together in such a way that the disappointment had more to do with the reality the journey was finally over.