Veteran Cardinals oust Bulldogs from state

LINCOLN - The Osceola boys never quite found a comfort zone in Wednesday's first round of the Class D-2 state tournament and fell victim to a veteran O'Neill Saint Mary's squad that capitalized on mistakes to the tune of a 62-50 win.

The Bulldogs turned it over 13 times for 15 Cardinal points and trailed by double digits for much of the fourth quarter. Osceola hung with St. Mary's through a scrappy first half that saw four ties and three lead changes. But a Cardinal 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer then three more in the third quarter provided the necessary separation for the top seed in the tournament to finish it at the free throw line.

Saint Mary's returned the majority of its 2020 roster that went 19-6 and lost in the first round of state by two to Mullen. Osceola was playing in Lincoln for the first time in 33 years.

"When you shoot yourself in the foot down here in Lincoln where all the teams are good, you can't make those mistakes and give them easy buckets," coach Jason Zelasney said. "I thought we were pretty tight most of the game, and a lot of that had to do with inexperience down here."

Osceola giveaways were split between six in the first half and seven in the second. Though there was one more after halftime, the Bulldogs paid more for it in the first 16 minutes - allowing nine points on those mistakes.