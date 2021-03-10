Veteran Cardinals oust Bulldogs from state

LINCOLN - The Osceola boys never quite found a comfort zone in Wednesday's first round of the Class D-2 state tournament and fell victim to a veteran O'Neill Saint Mary's squad that capitalized on mistakes to the tune of a 62-50 win.
The Bulldogs turned it over 13 times for 15 Cardinal points and trailed by double digits for much of the fourth quarter. Osceola hung with St. Mary's through a scrappy first half that saw four ties and three lead changes. But a Cardinal 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer then three more in the third quarter provided the necessary separation for the top seed in the tournament to finish it at the free throw line.
Saint Mary's returned the majority of its 2020 roster that went 19-6 and lost in the first round of state by two to Mullen. Osceola was playing in Lincoln for the first time in 33 years.
"When you shoot yourself in the foot down here in Lincoln where all the teams are good, you can't make those mistakes and give them easy buckets," coach Jason Zelasney said. "I thought we were pretty tight most of the game, and a lot of that had to do with inexperience down here."
Osceola giveaways were split between six in the first half and seven in the second. Though there was one more after halftime, the Bulldogs paid more for it in the first 16 minutes - allowing nine points on those mistakes.
One critical stretch gave St. Mary's a 6-0 run in the early going when neither side could make a shot and momentum was there for the taking. The most damaging was a turnover just before half that became a Blake Benson 3-pointer just before the buzzer for a 22-15 Cardinal halftime lead.
Saint Mary's scored five more points on giveaways in the third and increased its advantage to 36-28 for the final eight minutes. The separation hung around in the single digits until Zelasney converted a steal into a layup and Thad Rathjen scored on a take to the rim early in the fourth. That cut it to seven - as close as the Bulldogs would come.
The Cardinals responded with a 7-0 run including a three-point play by leading scorer Aiden Hedstrom that pushed the lead past 10. It never came back to single digits again.
"Their matchup 3-2 really gave us fits. I think they're longer than we expected, and they really got into our passing lanes," coach Zelasney said. "We could just never get in a rhythm offensively due to it."
Osceola was also just 9 for 16 from the free throw line and 3 for 10 through the first three quarters. The Bulldogs were a respectable 19 of 43 shooting (44%) but made too many little mistakes that added up to big problems.
"I hope it's something that can help us in the future, getting this, having this and kind of letting this burn in our system a little bit," Zelasney said.
Saint Mary's, at 23-2, had put together a good year based on that mark but looked to be one of the more vulnerable 1 seeds in some time. The Cardinals hadn't played a Division 1 team (wildcard standings) before Wednesday and lost the subdistrict title to the 6 seed in the tournament (Wynot).
"Saint Mary's is a really good team. I liked the matchup for us. I thought it was a good matchup for us," Zelasney said. "Every team down here got her for a reason, but I thought it was a great matchup for us."
Osceola graduates three seniors that each played 22 or more games and were instrumental to the team on the defensive end. The Bulldogs return their top four leading scorers, top three rebounders, top three in assists and top two in steals.
Of course, after a tough loss in the first trip to state in a generation, much of that mattered little on Wednesday afternoon. Osceola can look forward to a bright future but also endure some frustration for not being quite as buttoned up as is required to be successful on such a big stage.
"It's going to be hard to replace our three seniors. Those guys gave us a lot of heart," Zelasney said.... "But we did lay a great foundation. We do bring a lot of our scorers coming into next year and pieces that have played together a lot. That's going to be great for us."
