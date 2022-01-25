Vikes down Schuyler, fall at Northwest

Lakeview boys basketball won for the second time in three games when it defeated Schuyler for another win Friday in a 68-26 home victory.

The Vikings had previously downed the Warriors in the first round of the holiday tournament 55-31 thanks to a big second quarter run that meant a 24-point halftime lead. It was a 16-point cushion at the break this time, and again it was one of Lakeview's better shooting nights of the season.

But perhaps the most meaningful connection between the two was the Viking defense. Lakeview gave up just three points in the first quarter last time. This time it was four.

Stops and turnovers again fed into an offense that shot 53%, grabbed 11 offensive rebounds and dished out 12 assists.

Of course, playing a 3-12 Schuyler squad that has a tendency to go on scoring droughts and make multiple mistakes can help any team get back on track. But coach Tyler Colvin was encouraged nonetheless. Although it was one of the few games in which Lakeview might be considered the favorite, he said his group seized the opportunity to play at a high level rather than just assume a win.

It started with a new full-court press that was implemented to try and utilize the one area Lakeview might have an advantage over most teams - speed. It showed up time and time again thanks to 13 steals and 10 other forced turnovers.

"We need to play in transition a little more. If you're not a great shooting team then you need to create some other opportunities," Colvin said. "We want to play to the speed and athleticism we have."

Turner Halvorsen and Braxton Borer both swiped away three steals and led the break for transition points. When there wasn't an open lane to the basket, they were often finding teammates Eli Osten and Kolby Blaser in a two-on-one sprint to the rim. Other times, turnovers led to quick possessions, normally a concern, but in those instances only because of early scoring opportunities.

Lakeview started with the first seven points of the game and scored five of those on offensive rebounds and turnovers. An Osten layup plus a steal and an offensive rebound from Blaser also meant the final six points of the first and a 16-4 lead.

Osten cashed in a three-pointer from a giveaway to start the second, Blaser hit a triple and Halvorsen sank two free throws after drawing a foul on a putback. Schuyler began to have more success offensively thanks to four Lakeview turnovers in the second. Still, the Vikings led 28-12 at the break. When they cut down the mistakes in the third quarter they went on a 19-3 run to end the period and build the lead to 50-20.

The run included four points on runouts, an offensive putback, two on a turnover and a buzzer beating three from senior Noah Koch.

Like the game overall, six different Vikings scored during that stretch. Osten led with a game-high 19, Blaser added 13, Halvorsen nine, Max Fremarek 7, Koch 7 and Borer six.

"It was great to see Kolby get to the rim. He's running the floor and he's getting to great spots, but he's had a stretch here where he's struggled a little bit. But to see him get the ball up on the glass and finish through some contact was really good," Colvin said. "And it was really great for Braxton. Braxton is a full-court-type player who can really push the ball."

Lakeview held Schuyler to 11 of 40 shooting, 3 of 16 from long range and only allowed three free throws. The Vikings went to the line 19 times due in large part to the fastbreak drawing aggressive fouls at the rim.

"Any time that multiple guys can score multiple buckets - it wasn't like those guys just made one shot. Most of the guys made a couple free throws and a bucket," Colvin said. "I'm really happy for the guys. We have been shooting better, even in practice. Hopefully it keeps carrying forward."

Grand Island Northwest 56, Lakeview 40: Lakeview was back to average at 39%, but the biggest story was at the line where Northwest earned 21 free throws and made 16 for a win in the first round of the Central Conference Tournament.

Twenty-one free throws were 11 more Lakeview and proved to be a major difference during a game in which nearly all other areas were equal.

Lakeview led 20-19 at intermission then gave up 20 points in the third quarter and 17 in the fourth. Fremarek was the only Viking to reach double digits at 11 points. Lakeview was also limited mostly to one-and-done scoring chances. The Vikings managed just two offensive rebounds and lost the battle on the glass 28-13.

The contest was also a rematch from earlier in the season when Northwest won in Columbus 52-44. Lakeview fell into a 15-6 hole in that one and never recovered.

The Vikings are 4-13 and play a conference consolation game with Schuyler on Saturday at 11 a.m. in Seward.

