Viking D locks down Scouts in first Lakeview boys win

Lakeview boys basketball carried over the same type of solid defense it had shown just a few days earlier and this time was rewarded in a 49-27 home win Saturday over David City.

The victory is the first of the year for the Vikings and snapped a five-game skid to start the season.

Lakeview gave up just 37 points on Tuesday at home against Logan View/Scribner-Snyder but struggled through cold shooting all night and lost by a point. The offense still has a way to go, but more defensive efforts like the last two can help makeup some of that.

Saturday it was in a switch to the 1-3-1 defense that put David City on its heels. The Scouts scored 13 in the fourth quarter and led by eight then added just 14 more points over the next 24 minutes.

"All the credit goes to our players and my assistant coaches. Those guys are working hard every day to get better and improve in the areas that have been holding us back," coach Tyler Colvin said. "We have improved, but the scoreboard hadn't reflected that until Saturday. (Assistant) coach (Dave) Licari and (assistant) coach (Aaron) Rudloff have been doing a tremendous job of helping break down our opponents and preparing our guys for each game, along with recognizing adjustments that need to be made in games."

Lakeview came out and had success shooting right away but then, Colvin said, might have taken too much confidence away from those shots and began to shoot earlier in possessions. When those stopped falling, the creativity ground to a half.

Meanwhile, David City also had a hot early touch and kept that going for a 13-5 lead after the first quarter. During the break, Lakeview switched to a 1-3-1 zone and completely upset the David City rhythm.

"That changed the game for us as we were able to create multiple turnovers, which lead to us scoring buckets in transition," Colvin said. "We knew coming in that we were going to play some zone after watching film and preparing for the game. Credit to our guys for executing the defensive change, and for playing with tremendous effort."

Lakeview finished the evening forcing 22 turnovers and deflecting as many as 10 other passes. The Vikings held the Scouts to 11 for 40 shooting, 3 of 17 from the perimeter and had 16 steals.

"In the first quarter we got out to a nice lead against their man-to-man defense. We took care of the basketball, scored with balance, had four players making at least one basket, took care of the basketball and executed a set play for a layup near the end of the quarter," David City coach Todd Schulze said. "What went wrong is Lakeview switched to a trapping 1-3-1 zone. We struggled against an aggressive 1-3-1 with Fillmore Central, and Lakeview adjusted to that in the second quarter and stayed with it the remainder of the game."

Three Lakeview players finished in double figures led by Adam Van Cleave scoring 11 points while Eli Osten and Turner Halvorsen both had 10. Osten also had a double-double on 10 rebounds to go with three steals. Van Cleave and Mason Klug both had four steals. Van Cleave dished out four assists while Kolby Blaser had three.

Lakeview is 1-5 and will end the first third of the season on Tuesday at Clarkson/Leigh. The Patriots are coming off a win over rival Howells-Dodge on the road that ended a seven-year, nine-game losing streak to the Jaguars.

"Getting that first win, obviously, was very big for our team," Colvin said. "I always feel like getting that first one can sometimes be the hardest one to get. To see the guys take care of business and control the game the last 3 quarters was great; really happy for the guys."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

