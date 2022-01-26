Week 9 Boys Basketball Ratings

Class A (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Omaha Westside (15-1) | 1
2. Millard North (14-1) | 2
3. Bellevue West (14-2) | 3
4. Omaha Central (13-3) | 4
5. Creighton Prep (11-3) | 5
6. Gretna (9-5) | 6
7. Lincoln Northeast (13-2) | 7
8. Elkhorn South (9-5) | 9
9. Papillion-La Vista South (9-5) | -
10. Lincoln Pius X (10-5) | 10
Contenders: Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln East, Omaha North.
Comments: There are few changes to the Class A ratings after nearly every top-10 team emerged unscathed from last week’s action. However, that won’t be the case heading into a week filled with top-10 clashes across the board. Gretna picked up another impressive win, 65-61 over Elkhorn South in overtime, only to fall 54-51 to Papillion-La Vista South for its first loss in nearly a month. The Titans have been ratings contenders all season, and a second win over a ranked opponent vaults them into ninth. Lincoln Southwest is now unranked for the first time this season following a three-game losing skid, although each of the Silver Hawks’ losses came by five points or fewer. They’ll have an opportunity to rejoin the top 10 thanks to a busy week of action across Class A.
Key games: Tuesday—Creighton Prep at Papillion-La Vista South, Omaha Westside at Elkhorn South, Lincoln Pius X at Omaha Skutt; Thursday—Millard North at Bellevue West; Friday—Gretna at Omaha Central; Saturday—Creighton Prep at Bellevue West, Lincoln Northeast at Elkhorn South, Omaha Central at Lincoln Southwest.
Class B (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Omaha Skutt (13-0) | 1
2. Omaha Roncalli (9-4) | 2
3. Beatrice (10-2) | 3
4. Bennington (12-3) | 4
5. Scottsbluff (13-4) | 6
6. Waverly (10-5) | 5
7. Platteview (11-5) | 7
8. Blair (7-6) | 10
9. Elkhorn (8-6) | 9
10. Aurora (9-6) | 8
Contenders: York, Crete, Norris, Sidney.
Comments: Omaha Roncalli’s second shot at top-ranked Omaha Skutt didn’t end up as close as their first meeting as the SkyHawks rolled to a 57-43 win in the River Cities Conference Tournament championship. Skutt has already beaten Class A foes North Platte and Bellevue East, but it’ll be a whole new challenge for the SkyHawks to defend Class A No. 10 Lincoln Pius X on Tuesday. Beatrice and Bennington are benefitting from long winning streaks, but conference tournament week in Class B will produce several top-10 matchups, especially in the Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament. Platteview is back on track with a three-game win streak of its own, so the Trailblazer Conference Tournament could be home to some electric scoring performances as well.
Key games: Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament(Bennington, Blair, Elkhorn, Elkhorn North, Norris, Waverly); Trailblazer Conference Tournament (Beatrice, Platteview); Central Conference Tournament (Aurora, Crete, York).
Class C-1 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Ashland-Greenwood (11-1) | 1
2. Kearney Catholic (16-1) | 2
3. Wahoo (14-1) | 3
4. Omaha Concordia (13-1) | 4
5. Auburn (13-2) | 5
6. Milford (12-3) | 7
7. Wayne (15-2) | 6
8. Ogallala (13-3) | 9
9. Clarkson/Leigh (12-2) | 8
10. Fort Calhoun (11-3) | 10
Contenders: Gordon-Rushville, O’Neill, Lincoln Christian, DC West, Malcolm.
Comments: The top-ranked teams continue to handle business, making it very difficult to find any separation among the top five. Ashland-Greenwood, Kearney Catholic, Wahoo and Omaha Concordia will all be tested in their conference tournaments this week; Auburn has to wait until next week for its tournament. The only changes to the ratings are on account of Wayne’s 35-32 loss to Hartington CC and Clarkson/Leigh’s 50-48 defeat to Lutheran Northeast. With so many talented teams sitting at two or three losses on the season, even a slip-up against a top-10 foe can mean movement.
Key games: Capitol Conference Tournament (Ashland-Greenwood, DC West, Fort Calhoun); Centennial Conference Tournament (Kearney Catholic, Lincoln Christian, Omaha Concordia); Trailblazer Conference Tournament (Wahoo).
Class C-2 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Humphrey/LHF (15-0) | 1
2. Grand Island CC (12-2) | 2
3. Howells-Dodge (14-2) | 3
4. Doniphan-Trumbull (12-1) | 4
5. Freeman (15-1) | 5
6. Hartington CC (13-3) | 6
7. Norfolk Catholic (13-1) | 7
8. Hastings SC (13-3) | 8
9. Lutheran Northeast (12-2) | 9
10. Laurel-C-C (12-3) | 10
Contenders: Amherst, Cross County, Wakefield, Tri County.
Comments: Class C-2’s contenders have been consistent all season long, but this is the first time there are zero changes to the top 10. Humphrey/LHF beat Howells-Dodge 47-45 in a rematch of last year’s D-1 title game, and Freeman stretched its winning streak to 10 games to keep the top five unscathed. Hartington CC likely deserves a top-five spot after handing C-1 No. 7 Wayne only its second loss of the season, but the Trojans remain in sixth due to the strength of the teams above them. The same is true for contenders such as Amherst and Cross County who could easily be top-10 teams, but haven’t been able to break through so far.
Key games: Tuesday—Norfolk Catholic at O’Neill; Thursday—Humphrey/LHF at Elgin/PJ; Friday—Humphrey SF at Norfolk Catholic; Saturday—Centennial Conference Tournament (Grand Island CC, Hastings SC).
Class D-1 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. North Platte St. Pat’s (14-2) | 1
2. Mead (10-5) | 2
3. Loomis (13-3) | 5
4. Lourdes CC (9-5) | 6
5. Kenesaw (13-2) | 3
6. Elgin/PJ (14-2) | 4
7. Dundy Co.-Stratton (13-2) | 7
8. Ainsworth (11-4) | 8
9. Riverside (11-5) | -
10. Burwell (14-3) | 9
Contenders: Cambridge, Leyton, Johnson-Brock, SEM.
Comments: North Platte St. Pat’s continues to pick up wins, and its No. 1 spot looks pretty secure ahead of a pack of contenders all close to one another. Disappointing losses for Kenesaw and Elgin/PJ allow Loomis and Lourdes CC to re-join the top four, with both teams benefitting from their difficult schedules. Riverside had just lost to Burwell three weeks ago before beating the Longhorns 58-51 to jump above them in the ratings.
Key games: Thursday—Humphrey/LHF at Elgin/PJ, Johnson-Brock at Falls City SH; Friday—Lourdes CC at Tri County.
Class D-2 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Falls City SH (11-5) | 1
2. Wynot (14-1) | 2
3. St. Mary’s (12-2) | 3
4. Osceola (12-2) | 4
5. Hyannis (13-1) | 5
6. Parkview Christian (8-5) | 6
7. Medicine Valley (11-1) | 7
8. Humphrey SF (10-5) | 8
9. Potter-Dix (12-2) | 9
10. Stuart (13-3) | 10
Contenders: Mullen, Wausa, Nebraska Lutheran, Wallace.
Comments: There are no co changes in Class D-2 this week, although the likes of Humphrey SF and Potter-Dix deserve credit for several key wins last week. Falls City SH remains at No. 1, but the losses to Class C-1 and C-2 opponents are starting to pile up; the Irish will be tested again this week.
Key games: Tuesday—Falls City SH at Southern; Thursday—Johnson-Brock at Falls City SH, Stuart at St. Mary’s; Friday—Humphrey SF at Norfolk Catholic.