Westside threes roll Columbus boys

The Columbus High boys would have had a tough time keeping up with one of the most talented roster in the state regardless. But when No. 2 Omaha Westside also managed to hit 17 three-pointers, CHS was in big trouble.

The Warriors were 17 of 28 from long distance on Thursday night and sent the Discoverers back home with an 89-30 loss.

It was already 22-9 at the end of the first quarter. That became 48-19 at halftime.

"We competed well until about three minutes left in the first half. Then we fell into some foul trouble, subbed some guys in and started to turn it over," coach Jordan Hitchcock said. "You either take away the three point line or you let them live at the rim. That was kind of the game we had to play."

Ryan Eickhoff led Columbus with eight points while Tadan Bell had seven.

Columbus, of course, didn't expect to suffer such a lopsided loss. But the Discoverers are, unfortunately, used to facing such stiff competition. CHS lost to No. 1 Millard North to start last season by 46 and went through six other defeats by at least 30 points.

Despite that, Hitchcock was encouraged by the team's resolve. He saw that again on Thursday when, in the locker room afterward, Bell said he wanted to go around the room and have each guy share what he learned from the loss.

"Let's learn from it and move on. We've got a very winnable game on Saturday with Lincoln High," Hithcock said. "That kind of leadership, and guys that, again, they're not defeated, they've been through the grind."

The game was part of a tournament that also included Millard North and Lincoln High. Millard North defeated Lincoln High 74-45 and will face Westside on Saturday at CHS for the title. The Discoverers and Links face off at 2 p.m. at CHS followed by the No. 2 Warriors and No. 4 Mustangs at 3:30.

"They want to learn and they want to get better. That's really incredible to see," Hitchcock said. "When I was 17, 18 years old, I don't know if I could have had that perspective."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.