Young guys 'flip the switch' for 'Rocks

Despite a second straight matchup with Wahoo Neumann, the Scotus Central Catholic boys had no trouble repeating their success over the Cavaliers during a 63-44 win Friday at home.
The schedule put the Cavs and the Shamrocks together twice with a week following the Centennial Conference Tournament that wrapped up Jan. 30. Scotus and Neumann both fell in the first round, setting up a consolation game Jan. 29 at the Dowd Activity Center. Scotus won that one 55-40 following a 12-5 start that included two made 3-pointers in the first quarter.
SCC led 19-5 in the rematch when the 'Rocks hit five 3s in the first eight minutes.
Freshman Jackson Heng had two in the first quarter while sophomore Trenton Cielocha matched that production. Heng finished with a career-high 18 points, Cielocha had six and underclassmen accounted for 34 of the team's total.
Underclassmen had 31 of the 55 in the initial matchup. Back-to-back games that saw major contributions from rookies, youngsters and backups has coach Tyler Swanson encouraged by the progress being shown late in the season.
Whether that translates to a game against a different opponent is something Scotus in anxious to find out Tuesday at home against No. 5 Wahoo.
"We had a lot of young guys play really well. ... They all played really well defensively and offensively," Swanson said. "Any time you can have a kid come in off the bench and score 18, it's huge for your team. We've been waiting for that kind of energy and effort - diving on the floor, loose balls, grabbing boards. All that stuff showed up for the young guys. It's starting to look like they're playing with confidence and swagger."
Heng's golden touch extended into the second quarter where he hit two more 3s, sank another shot and made a free throw. Josh Faust hit two more from distance and Scotus was running away with it 37-21 at halftime.
Neumann cut the deficit to 12 for the final quarter but Faust hit two more 3s and the Scotus defense allowed just two makes.
"We didn't have to prepare that much more for them, but it was kind of a mindset thing," Swanson said. "We couldn't just walk in and think we were going to easily win, because that 15-point win from the week before, they didn't hit shots.
"... I was a little worried about consistency in that sense, because it hasn't always been there. But we showed up and played. It was 16-2 at one point."
Scotus improved to 6-12 and has just three games remaining on the schedule - hosting Wahoo on Tuesday, home against Lakeview on Saturday and at Aquinas Catholic on Feb. 19.
"The way we got about our business right now - holding each other accountable, getting into the weight room two to three times a week, getting up extra shots after practice - all that kind of stuff has come around," Swanson said. "We've worked hard this year as a staff to build that consistency. Now, we're starting to see that. It's carrying over and young guys are holding older guys accountable for things you didn't see earlier in the year. There's a lot of leadership going on in our team right now."
