Young guys 'flip the switch' for 'Rocks

Heng's golden touch extended into the second quarter where he hit two more 3s, sank another shot and made a free throw. Josh Faust hit two more from distance and Scotus was running away with it 37-21 at halftime.

Neumann cut the deficit to 12 for the final quarter but Faust hit two more 3s and the Scotus defense allowed just two makes.

"We didn't have to prepare that much more for them, but it was kind of a mindset thing," Swanson said. "We couldn't just walk in and think we were going to easily win, because that 15-point win from the week before, they didn't hit shots.

"... I was a little worried about consistency in that sense, because it hasn't always been there. But we showed up and played. It was 16-2 at one point."

Scotus improved to 6-12 and has just three games remaining on the schedule - hosting Wahoo on Tuesday, home against Lakeview on Saturday and at Aquinas Catholic on Feb. 19.