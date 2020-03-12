Yutan downs Ponca in double OT, GICC holds off Palmyra

Trey Knudsen may have led Class C-2 No. 2 Yutan and all scorers with 20 points, but the Chieftains were in Tichota territory when they needed it most.

Colby Tichota hit a three-pointer with no time left on the clock in regulation to send the game into overtime against No. 5 Ponca, and Yutan held on for a 63-56 double-overtime thriller in the first round of the boys state basketball tournament at Lincoln Southeast.

Ponca hit a three-pointer of their own before the buzzer as time expired from Chayse Phillips to give Ponca a 49-46 lead, but officials put 0.6 seconds back on the clock.

Tichota then calmly took a full-court pass and drained the three-pointer to send the game to overtime after he was held scoreless in the second and third quarters.

“We were trying to get it on the run or throw it to the big boy (Tichota) and catch it and shoot it,” Yutan head coach Justin Petersen said. “Great pass by Joel (Pleskac) and great catch-and-shoot by Colby.”

Yutan's Brady Timm sealed the deal for Yutan in double overtime with six free throws in an 11-4 Chieftain run.