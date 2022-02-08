Bulldog boys basketball claim first EHC title

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family boys basketball won its second state title in three seasons last winter, but the one trophy that has eluded the program is an East Husker Conference championship.

HLHF was in the league title last season but came up short to BRLD. The Bulldogs got another crack at it Saturday against a familiar foe.

HLHF, the top-ranked team in Class C-2, squared off against No. 2 Howells-Dodge for the second time. HLHF took the first meeting 47-45 back on Jan. 18.

The Bulldogs, who also defeated the Jaguars for the D-1 state title last year, defeated them for a third time in a row 54-38 while earning the program's first EHC crown.

After building a 21-18 halftime lead, HLHF broke away in the second half and outscored Howells-Dodge 33-20 in the final two quarters.

The Bulldogs shot 45% from the field and had three players finish in double-figures. Jacob Sjuts posted his seventh double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds. He was just two assists short of a triple-double.

Jason Sjuts and Sage Frauendorfer tallied 11 and 10 points, respectively. Kyle Preister, who didn't play in the first meeting, knocked down three treys and had nine points.

In Friday's semifinal, HLHF was given everything it could handle by Wisner-Pilger. The Gators fought back from an early deficit and cut it to two at halftime. After losing by seven through three quarters, Wisner-Pilger fell short of completing the comeback despite outscoring the Bulldogs 18-15 in the fourth.

Jacob Sjuts led the team in scoring with 18 points on 7 of 10 shooting. Jason and Jett Spier posted nine and eight points, respectively. Jacob and Ethan Keller rebounded seven times each.

The Bulldogs improved to 20-0 with three games remaining in the regular season. Their next game is Thursday versus Twin River.

Elsewhere on the hardwood...

BOYS

Boone Central: The Cardinals claimed fifth place in the Mid-State Conference Tournament with a pair of consolation wins.

On Friday Boone Central defeated West Point GACC 75-45 for the second time this season. In Saturday's fifth-place game, the Cardinals defeated Battle Creek 59-51.

Boone Central improved to 13-7 after winning nine of its last 12 games. The Cards traveled to Centura on Tuesday before a home finale against Grand Island Northwest Thursday.

Cross County 64, High Plains 36 (Saturday): The eighth-ranked (Class C-2) Cougars continued rolling Saturday as they defeated High Plains for a 12th straight win.

Cross County dominated the first half and led 33-11. The Cougars outscored High Plains by six in the second half while shooting 48%.

Carter Seim and Haiden Hild tallied 18 and 17 points, respectively, to lead the offensive effort. They were a combined 14 of 22 from the floor, and Hild made five threes.

The Cougars entered Tuesday's game at East Butler with a 19-2 record.

Osceola 68, Meridian 38 (Friday): The Bulldogs increased their winning streak to three games with an emphatic win over Meridian.

Osceola, the fifth-ranked team in Class D-2, had breakout games from Kale Gustafson and Isaiah Zelasney. Gustafson recorded his 10th double-double with 25 points on 10 of 20 shooting and 19 rebounds. It's his second-highest point and rebound total in a game this season.

Zelasney, who also knocked down 10 field goals in 24 attempts, posted his sixth 20-point game with 21 points.

The Bulldogs improved to 17-3 and host Shelby-Rising City on Friday.

St. Edward 47, Cedar Bluffs 35 (Friday): Saint Edward earned its first win against a Class D-1 opponent behind a strong defensive effort.

After trailing 10-7 after one, the Beavers held the Wildcats to just seven points in the next two quarters. Saint Edward scored 27 points combined to flip the game.

Payton Fitchner had a career-night with 19 points on 8 of 16 from the field. He surpassed his previous high of 12 points.

Ian Reardon also contributed with seven points, five rebounds and five assists. Spencer Werts was a defensive playmaker with five steals.

The win sent St. Edward to 7-13 ahead of Tuesday's game against Fullerton.

East Butler 46, High Plains 41 (Friday): The Storm opened their back-to-back stretch against conference opponents Friday in Brainard.

In a tight affair, High Plains entered the fourth with a 34-33 lead. However, East Butler ratcheted up its defense and limited the Storm to just seven fourth-quarter points.

Freshman Ayden Hans led the team in scoring with 12 points. Cole Swanson ended with eight points and Mario Lesiak tallied seven.

High Plains is 9-11. Its next game will be on Friday against BDS.

GIRLS

Cross County 44, High Plains 22 (Saturday): Cross County, who entered the rankings at No. 9 (Class D-1), extended its winning streak to nine games behind a stout defensive performance. High Plains was held to 21% shooting and turned the ball over 23 times.

On the offensive end, Cross County received 17 points on 7 of 9 from Chloe Sandell. Josi Noble had nine points, five rebounds and four steals.

High Plains freshman Rylee Ackerson scored a team-high six points. She recorded three of the team's six field goals. Hailey Lindburg and Alexis Kalkwarf posted five points each.

Cross County improved to 16-6. It played East Butler Tuesday ahead of the regular season finale Friday against Exeter-Milligan.

East Butler 41, High Plains 33 (Friday): High Plains couldn't overcame an early 11-point deficit against the Tigers.

The Storm's offense came from four players. Lindburg scored 14 points thanks to four three-pointers, Ackerson ended with seven and Kalkwarf and Courtney Carlstrom tallied six each. High Plains ended with a 24% field goal percentage.

Kalkwarf was the team's leading rebounder with nine. Ackerson was right behind her with seven boards as the team finished with 27.

High Plains, at 8-11, aimed to halt its three-game losing streak Tuesday against Osceola. It'll conclude the regular season Friday at BDS.

Meridian 63, Osceola 29 (Friday): Osceola struggled offensively against the Mustangs and shot just 26%.

Trinity Boden (10 points), Emma Recker (seven) and Sadie Sunday (six) combined for most of the Bulldogs' scoring. Baili Kumpf and Rori Wieseman led Osceola with six rebounds each.

On the other side, Meridian shot 42%, made five three-pointers and 14 free throws.

The Bulldogs suffered their fifth-straight loss to fall to 10-9. They hosted High Plains on Tuesday before Friday's regular season finale against Shelby-Rising City.

Cedar Bluffs 37, St. Edward 31 (Friday): The winless Beavers suffered their closest defeat of the season.

They limited Cedar Bluffs to just 37 points, their fewest allowed in a game thus far.

However, Saint Edward couldn't capitalize on the offensive end and shot 22%. Kianna Cruise lead the team with eight points, Jean Cumming ended with seven and Malaina Francis and Gracie Baker recorded six each.

On the glass, the Beavers recorded a season-high 42 rebounds. Cumming recorded 16 boards, one short of a season-high.

Saint Edward fell to 0-19. It played its final game of the regular season Tuesday against Fullerton.

Reach The Columbus Telegram sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com.

