Bulldogs more calm, prepared ahead of second straight state appearance

Last season was a complete whirlwind for the Osceola boys. The Bulldogs ended a long state drought following a 20-6 season and found themselves in Lincoln for the first time since 1988.

It was a new experience. Playing in front of large crowds and dealing with the attention that comes with state might have been overwhelming.

"I felt like last year we were wide-eyed. Everyone wanted to talk to them about finally breaking that streak," Osceola head coach Jason Zelasney said. "They were like the celebrity. "

Osceola is leaning on lessons learned from last year's experience to improve its preparations for this year's state tournament. The Bulldogs went 21-5, defeating BDS in the district final to get back to Lincoln.

"I think it's going to help a lot. You don't really play in front of those crowds as much. Also, the attention leading up to it I think kind of messes with you a little bit," Zelasney said. "This time, I think we've done a better job of zoning in on what we're trying to do. I think we're going to be a lot more prepared than we were last year."

Sophomore Kale Gustafson said the stage of the state tournament won't be new this time.

"We're not going to come out and be shocked by the atmosphere right away," Gustafson said. "We're going to be able to settle in and just play our game."

Zelasney said the growth of this year's team is depth. Isaiah Zelasney and Gustafson lead the way. Zelasney averaged 16.6 points per game. Gustafson averages a double-double with 15.7 points and 10.1 rebounds. In total, five Bulldogs average at least five points per game.

"Last year, you saw maybe more of just kind of a two-headed monster come at you. Now, we've got four to five guys that can score," Jason said. "Guys are willing to share the ball a lot more and we're a little bit harder to guard because of that."

Senior Wyatt Urban, who averages 8.0 points per game, said depth have been key in development.

"It helps them (Zelasney and Gustafson) not get keyed in as much and they do more what they want," he said. "It creates opportunities for us other players on the team to do a lot more."

Osceola will face Wynot at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at Lincoln Southeast. The Blue Devils went 23-2 this season. They'll be playing in their second straight state tournament.

"They're athletic as they come. They're big," coach Zelasney said. "They've got some young guards that can shoot and penetrate, so they're going to put a lot of pressure on our defense and we're excited for that challenge."

Zelasney said with the right effort, the defense will have a chance to dictate the action.

"We can kind of game plan to try to take some of their bigs out of the game as much as we can," he said. "I think just our movement and our transition is going to hurt them. Our guard play, when they press us, should be able to create some buckets for us."

Osceola will look to get past the state quarterfinals for the first time since 1986. After a more business-as-usual approach to this state tournament, the Bulldogs are hungry to go deep in Lincoln.

"It's just a great feeling back to be back," Isaiah said. "We left short early, and we don't want to do that again. We got something to prove."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

