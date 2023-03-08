After breaking a 33-year state drought in 2021, Osceola has now become a regular at the NSAA Class D-2 Boys State Basketball Championship.

The Bulldogs will make their third straight appearance in Lincoln on Thursday as the No. 4 seed following a 23-3 season. It's the first time since 1915-26 that Osceola has qualified for the state tournament for at least three straight years.

"Extremely proud. Three in a row," Bulldogs head coach Jason Zelasney said. "This is very impressive and the fellas had it as a goal right away and they've achieved that part. Now we got to keep fighting down there."

There was some uncertainty around the Bulldogs this season given the graduation of a large senior class. Senior Isaiah Zelasney and junior Kale Gustafson were back leading the charge, but an inexperienced group had to step up in support.

The likes of sophomore Kelby Neujahr, freshman Brayden Santos and seniors Kolton Neujahr and Caleb Peterson have all filled in and produced this season.

"This summer we saw a lot of growth out of our youth from the summer with Isaiah being out with his shoulder injury," Jason said. "It allowed some of the younger kids to develop a little bit quicker than planned, so they were ready when the season started. You've seen the growth as the season went on and they're comfortable now."

Isaiah enters state as Osceola's top scorer and the state's fifth-leading scorer with 22.1 points per game on 46% shooting.

The senior raised his scoring average by 6.1 points per game this season coupled with 4.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.4 steals per game.

"It's crazy that it's coming to an end. It's one of those things that you don't think about it. You don't ever talk about it, but you know the end's coming," Jason said. "Extremely proud of him. He works hard. He's always around his teammates at all times. He's a great leader for our youth also."

After the graduation of seniors Wyatt Urban and Carter Girard, the team's second and third-leading rebounders, Gustafson focused on filling the void. The junior took his game to the next level, increasing his rebounds per game from 9.9 last year to 15.7 this season, the highest mark in the state.

"Just with rebounding, I set my mind that I want that ball. I'm going to get it," Gustafson said. "Just being able to jump all the way over to the other side of the hoop and get the ball because I want to do it. That's the biggest step."

Gustafson posted 22 double-doubles this season with five games of at least 20 rebounds. He broke the single-season school record with 409 rebounds entering Thursday and he also holds the school's all-time rebounds record.

"Kale (Gustafson) probably took on the biggest role because we graduated such big dudes. He kind of stepped in and said I'm going to rebound," Jason said. "He talked to me earlier in the season about breaking some of the school records for rebounds. I thought he was crazy. I thought those numbers were never going to be touched and boy did he shut me up pretty quickly. He's been so impressive."

Kelby was named to the varsity team for the first time this season. The sophomore is averaging 8.3 points per game on 42% shooting with seven double-figure scoring games.

Kelby's highest-scoring game of the season was on Feb. 2 against Fullerton, dropping 30 points in a 14-point win.

"We lost a bunch of seniors that were very valuable to our team the last couple years, so someone had to step in that role so I just worked for it in the gym all summer," Kelby said.

Osceola faces No. 5 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller in Thursday's state quarterfinal. The Mustangs went 20-5, defeating Creighton 46-43 in the district final for their first bid to state in 16 years.

S-E-M rides a seven-game winning streak into Lincoln. Of its five losses, only one has come against a D-2 opponent.

The Mustangs feature balanced scoring with their top four scorers averaging at least 6.5 points per game.

Senior Kellen Eggleston leads S-E-M with 13.4 points per game. Fellow seniors Jayson Guthard and Noah Eggleston average 7.5 and 7.4 points per game, respectively, with Guthard shooting 65% from the field.

"Their two lefty twin guards (Kellen and Noah), they put pressure on you. One can shoot really well and zero's (Kellen) is very good at getting to the hoop," Jason said. "They play a little bit slower style of game, so it's a little bit different than us. They kind of mix up their defenses, but they do have some big kids. We just got to be ready for the challenge."

Osceola will tip off at 10:45 a.m. Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena, the first time the Bulldogs will play on the Huskers floor.

Jason said he felt the team played more relaxed playing at Lincoln Southeast for the state quarterfinals last year, but they were too tight playing at the Devaney Center in the semifinals.

Now playing on the biggest stage, Jason said it'll be important to not let the stage overwhelm them.

"It's an amazing experience," he said. "You literally get down on the floor and you're first look is look you around and you're like this place is huge. It's a great opportunity, but hopefully, it doesn't get the best of us."

The Bulldogs have progressed one step forward in each of the last two seasons. After losing in the quarterfinals in 2021, they reached the semifinals last year.

Osceola hopes to take the next step and compete for the state championship come Saturday.

"It feels great to go three years in a row, but the past two years we haven't gotten the job done," Gustafson said. "This year, we're going strictly business and our plan is to cut down nets."