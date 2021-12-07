Bulldogs roll into a new season

The Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family girls took their No. 1 preseason rating on the road to Class C-2 No. 1 Clarkson/Leigh on Friday and came away with just the second win in the last six between the two programs.

HLHF trailed 15-14 at the end of the first quarter but then scored nine of the first 10 points in the second It was 26-23 lead at halftime and a 34-32 lead through three quarters. The Bulldogs led 47-42 and and 50-45 in the fourth when the Patriots sank three-pointers.

HLHF closed it out at the free throw line and benefited from a moving screen call that caused a Clarkson/Leigh turnover. The Bulldogs earned a 52-48 victory. Addison Schneider scored 21 and 17 rebounds. Paige Beller added 11 points.

The next afternoon at Battle Creek it was a 41-41 game at the start of the fourth. Beller hit a crucial three in the final frame to give HLHF some breathing room and the Bulldogs again finished it from the free throw line for a 54-47 win.

Schneider scored 18 points and grabbed six rebounds. Beller also had a double-double on 15-10. Freshman Claire Korth scored 11.

"Beginning season struggles of ball control and who needs to be where and settling in on what teams will try and run against us," coach Kandee Hanzel said. "Claire Korth comes in with high confidence and a high basketball IQ."

The HLHF boys were also given a No. 1 ranking to start the season, although they compete in C-2 and the girls in D-1.

The Bulldog boys won 61-31 at Clarkson/Leigh and 70-44 at Battle Creek. Jason Sjuts had 17 and Jacob Sjuts 14 in the opener. Jacob had 23 the next afternoon including 10 of 10 at the foul line. He also had a double-double on 12 rebounds. Jason scored 14 and Sage Frauendorfer chipped in 13.

HLHF limited Clarkson/Leigh to single digits in every quarter and built a 44-21 lead at halftime in the game at Battle Creek.

"In each game we had a little foul trouble and had to sit some players for extended minutes," coach Joe Hesse said. "We're a little deeper than we were last year, so we were able to plug in some other players and didn't miss a beat."

In other hoops action...

BOYS

Boone Central 55, Lakeview 48 (Saturday): Lakeview was within one in the fourth quarter when Boone Central created a basket, made some stops and extended the lead out thanks to the free throw line

Hartington CC 69, Boone Central 66 (Friday): The Cardinals trailed 60-53 to start the fourth quarter and were within two points in the final minute until the Trojans hit a free throw. Boone Central had one last possession to try and tie it but missed on the opportunity.

"I thought we battled with Hartington CC and had a chance to win. We had some free throws and a couple good looks at threes that didn't go down for us," coach Justin Harris said. "Defensively we held them under double digits in the fourth, so that was positive so we could have the chance to send the game to overtime."

Osceola 63, Heartland 49 (Saturday): It was close throughout, including at the start of the fourth when Osceola held a 40-38 lead. The Bulldogs then used the fastbreak for points and the defense for stops to pull away. Isaiah Zelasney scored 23 with six rebounds and three assists while Kale Gustafson and Carter Girard both had 12. Gustafson also had 15 boards.

"I felt in the first three quarters we were making mistakes that wouldn't allow us to create any separation. During the fourth quarter, we were able to get out in transition and started to clean up the defensive end," coach Jason Zelasney said. "We really locked in in the fourth defensively, only allowing a couple buckets."

High Plains 40, Giltner 37 (Friday): The Storm survived a desperate comeback attempt from the Hornets after taking a 36-25 lead into the final frame. Lane Urkoski led High Plains with 11 points.

"Early in the third we faced some adversity with one of our starters going down, but we were able to persevere through that and get enough offense to hold off a big Giltner run," coach JT Hamm said. "Overall, I am just proud of our guys for finding a way to win late."

Humphrey Saint Francis 62, Heartland 19 (Saturday)

Humphrey Saint Francis 76, Palmer 5 (Friday): The Flyers shut out the Tigers in the second and fourth quarters.

"It was nice to get off to a good start to the season," coach Eric Kessler said. "We will have to continue to improve as we have two very difficult games this week with Hartington and Riverside. "

Nebraska Christian 67, St. Edward 35 (Friday): The Beavers turned it over 21 times and shot just 26% while dropping to 0-2. Ian Reardon led St. Ed with 11 points.

"We turned the ball over way too much. We allowed them to speed up the tempo of the game and we got out of control for a while in that first half," coach Michael Roscoe said. "We missed a lot of easy shots around the hoop and we couldn't get some good looks to go either."

GIRLS

Lakeview 41, Boone Central 31 (Saturday): The Cardinals hung around thanks to a poor shooting day by the Lady Vikes but single digits in all four quarters were not enough to upset the No. 8 team in Class C-1.

Boone Central 55, Hartington CC 48 (Friday): Three Cardinals scored in double figures led by Mara Ranslem with 18, Karlie Wiess with 10 and Macy Rankin with 10. It was a 37-37 game at the start of the fourth. Boone Central took the lead then got enough stops to force Hartington Cedar Catholic to foul. The Cardinals closed it out with a 14 of 23 performance from the line in the final eight minutes.

"Our girls answered any run HCC had. It was a good back-and-forth game and I liked our defensive effort, especially in the second half," coach Andy Imus said. "HCC is a solid team and it was a good team win for us."

Osceola 33, Heartland 29 (Saturday): Heartland made a push in the fourth quarter but Osceola had held the Huskies to just 16 total points in the previous three and didn't allow any points in the first quarter. Sophomore Emma Recker led the Bulldogs with 13 points while Rori Wieseman pulled down nine rebounds.

"I thought we were real disciplined on defense in the first half," coach Doug Rathjen said. "We didn’t overplay. We just stayed sound in our gaps and help."

High Plains 36, Giltner 35 (Friday): The Hornets hit some shots late to make it interesting but the Storm led 27-24 to start the fourth and had enough to hold on. Hailey Lindburg scored 12 points while Rylee Ackerson also had 12 and 11 rebounds.

"It is always great to start the season with a win. Throughout the game we had valleys that we had to overcome, and to see a younger group come out on top was a great confidence boost for the girls," coach Mack Alspaugh said. "There are definitely some rough edges to our game we need to smooth out in the coming weeks."

Humphrey Saint Francis 84, Heartland Lutheran 6 (Saturday): Four different Flyers had double digits led by Kaylee Stricklin with 18. Saint Francis gave up two points in each of the first three quarters then none in the fourth.

"I liked our unselfish team play," coach Bryan Reichmuth said. "We moved the ball very well on offense; our balanced attack was an asset for us."

Humphrey Saint Francis 78, Palmer 12 (Friday): The Flyers jumped out to a 33-0 lead after the first eight minutes. Stricklin had 12 while Emma Baumgart and Leah Kosch both chipped in 11. Stricklin also had nine rebounds and eight steals.

Nebraska Christian 61, St. Edward 0 (Friday): The Beavers dropped to 0-2 after also falling Thursday to Osceola 56-9.

"Nebraska Christian puts a lot of defensive pressure on you, so you have to make the most of the offensive possessions that you get and we couldn't get anything going," coach Tyler Gray said. "In order to have some offensive success, we have to take better care of the ball and get the ball in to spots where we can get some easy buckets."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.