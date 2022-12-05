Cardinals' pressure defense disrupts Vikings

ALBION - Lakeview boys basketball sought its first win of the season Saturday at Boone Central in Albion, but came up short. The Vikings struggled to break the Cardinals' press defense, turning the ball over 14 times in a 59-47 defeat.

Lakeview trailed 6-5 late in the first quarter, but the Cardinals broke the game open thanks to a 21-3 run. Vikings head coach Tyler Colvin described the game as a tale of two halves.

"Just didn't make many shot early on and that leads to some frustration. I think sometimes you press a little bit and then when you press, then they start cranking their actual pressure," Colvin said. "Just kind of got away from us a little bit, but the response, the way the guys came back in the second half just shows the character of the guys we got. We got some guts. We got some guys that are really competitive and we can build on that moving forward."

Colvin said the team wasn't executing the press break very well. He said it's hard to simulate that pressure because Lakeview doesn't do that.

"Once we executed, we were fine so that's just what we tried to reiterate. Calm down. We know they're good," Colvin said. "There's a lot of pressure, but we stayed relaxed and at least can think clearly, then we can execute a little bit better."

The Vikings battled back in the second half after trailing 34-17 at halftime. After a Max Fremarek bucket, the Vikings cut the deficit to 38-28 late in the third quarter, leading to a Boone Central timeout.

After the Cardinals pushed to lead back to 16, Turner Halvorsen cut the deficit to 49-40 in the fourth. Lakeview trimmed the deficit to nine two more times, but was unable to decrease the deficit beyond that.

Colvin said the team came out confident in the second half, which enabled them to outscore the Cardinals in the final 16 minutes.

"I thought we were aggressive. I believe in my guys. I love these dudes and I think they're going to be a good team, but they got to believe it too. I can tell them all day long, but if they don't truly ... they're good players. You've worked hard," he said. "You've put time in and of course the ball starting going in the hoop. Shooting is contagious. It helps your defensive effort. It helps your enthusiasm. It helps you play through adversity, so I think it's just all those factors."

Halvorsen ended the night as the Vikings' leading scorer with 12 points and eight rebounds. Braxton Borer and Will Hrouda joined Halvorsen in double-figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Blake Rathbone knocked down two three and tallied seven points.

Halvorsen was the main offensive creator, shooting 16 shots before fouling out in the fourth quarter.

"He's (Halvorsen) right up there with one of the most competitive kids I've ever coached. He's so fun. He's just that guy that never quits. You're going to have to carry him off the shield. Just love that about him," Colvin said. "He missed so many shots he's going to make in the first half, but you got to keep shooting and he did. He started hitting them. Hopefully he builds on that moving forward."

Lakeview dropped to 0-2 on the season and will return home to face Aurora on Friday, giving the team four days of practice to work on some areas.

"We're going to have the best four days of practice we've had. We played two really good opponents. We're going to play two really good opponents next week," Colvin said. "I can't wait to see what happens when you put 32 minutes together. One quarter on Thursday, maybe a quarter and a half (today), but if we get all 32 together, I think we're going to be a tough out."