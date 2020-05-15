Central calls off All-Star Games

Summer All-Star games have been a staple of activity up at Central Community College-Columbus for more than two decades.
As is the case with so many other activities, local high school sports fans won't have the opportunity to watch the events this summer. Central officially canceled the games late last week.
Participants have still been chosen, and will receive a certificate for the honor, but the games will have to wait until 2021.
"We are greatly disappointed that we will not be hosting the All-Star games this summer. It's always a great way to showcase our local talent, and it’s been great for the senior players to participate in a sport they’ve excelled one last time after graduation," Central Athletic Director Mary Young said. "Our staff spent a lot of time determining this decision, and at the end of day, we kept landing on the safety for our participants, our fans, and everyone involved."
Each June, players from the portion of Nebraska that makes up the Central tax base are chosen for All-Star basketball, volleyball, softball and soccer contests. The first All-Star games were held in 1982 when local basketball talent faced off. The other sports have all been added since. This summer would have marked the 30th All-Star volleyball match, 13th softball game and fourth soccer match.
"We’ve known that to host in early June, as we always have, for basketball and volleyball was out of the question, and had truly hoped that July might have some promise," Young said. "But there’s a lot of uncertainty with this situation, and again, safety is a huge concern."
Basketball and volleyball rosters have been released. Once soccer and softball are also out, they will be share in the pages of The Telegram.
Volleyball
|Justine Beringer
|Aquinas Catholic
|Gabrielle Oborny
|Aquinas Catholic
|Natalee Luettel
|Boone Central
|Kim Stodola
|Clarkson-Leigh
|Amanda Czarnick
|Columbus
|Kylie Wisehart
|Columbus
|Amanda Giannou
|Cross County
|Kenna Morris
|High Plains Community
|Taya Vanlengen
|Howells-Dodge
|Allie Schneider
|Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family
|Brittney Veik
|Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family
|Caitlin Jarosz
|Humphrey-St. Francis
|Lauren Pfeifer
|Humphrey-St. Francis
|Becca Valdez
|Lakeview
|Lauren Emanuel
|North Bend Central
|Jessa Hellbusch
|North Bend Central
|Megan Ortmeier
|North Bend Central
|Amber Buhman
|Scotus Central Catholic
|Chloe Odbert
|Scotus Central Catholic
|Marissa Morris
|Twin River
Boys Basketball
|Braden Smith
|Aquinas Catholic
|Blaine Young
|Boone Central
|Porter Discoe
|Columbus
|Blake Edzards
|Columbus
|Landon Thompson
|Columbus
|Cael Lundstrom
|Cross County
|Keaton Van Housen
|High Plains Community
|Luke Rocheford
|Howells-Dodge
|Bret Hanis
|Humphrey Public
|Tyler Sjuts
|Humphrey Public
|Thunder Pilakowski
|Lakeview
|Evan Tessendorf
|Lakeview
|Austin Endorf
|North Bend Central
|Cody Prohaska
|North Bend Central
|Carter Boden
|Osceola Public
|Tredyn Prososki
|Riverside Public
|Eric Mustard
|Scotus Central Catholic
|Tyler Palmer
|Scotus Central Catholic
|Bailey Belt
|Shelby-Rising City
|Jett Pinneo
|Shelby-Rising City
Girls Basketball
|Name
|High School
|Isabel Coufal
|Aquinas Catholic
|Darian Krenk
|Aquinas Catholic
|Jadyn Siroky
|Aquinas Catholic
|Macey Thege
|Aquinas Catholic
|Lauren Hedlund
|Boone Central-Newman Grove
|Gabby Moser
|Central City
|Gracie Luebbe
|Columbus
|Ashlynn Novotny
|Clarkson-Leigh
|Amanda Giannou
|Cross County
|Brooklyn Magsamen
|Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family
|Brittney Veik
|Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family
|Caitlin Jarosz
|Humphrey-St. Francis
|Lauren Pfeifer
|Humphrey-St. Francis
|Kyleigh Sjuts
|Humphrey-St. Francis
|Lauren Emanuel
|North Bend Central
|Megan Ortmeier
|North Bend Central
|Abby Post
|North Bend Central
|Kamryn Pokorney
|Shelby-Rising City
|Amber Buhman
|Scotus Central Catholic
|Chloe Odbert
|Scotus Central Catholic
|Marissa Morris
|Twin River
Reach The Telegram sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com.
