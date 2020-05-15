You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Central calls off All-Star Games
View Comments

Central calls off All-Star Games

{{featured_button_text}}
Gracie Borer

Lakeview's Gracie Borer looks for an open teammate during the Central Community College-Columbus All-Star game in 2018. The games for all sports, basketball, softball, volleyball and soccer, have been canceled.

Summer All-Star games have been a staple of activity up at Central Community College-Columbus for more than two decades.

As is the case with so many other activities, local high school sports fans won't have the opportunity to watch the events this summer. Central officially canceled the games late last week.

Participants have still been chosen, and will receive a certificate for the honor, but the games will have to wait until 2021.

"We are greatly disappointed that we will not be hosting the All-Star games this summer. It's always a great way to showcase our local talent, and it’s been great for the senior players to participate in a sport they’ve excelled one last time after graduation," Central Athletic Director Mary Young said.  "Our staff spent a lot of time determining this decision, and at the end of day, we kept landing on the safety for our participants, our fans, and everyone involved."

Each June, players from the portion of Nebraska that makes up the Central tax base are chosen for All-Star basketball, volleyball, softball and soccer contests. The first All-Star games were held in 1982 when local basketball talent faced off. The other sports have all been added since. This summer would have marked the 30th All-Star volleyball match, 13th softball game and fourth soccer match.

"We’ve known that to host in early June, as we always have, for basketball and volleyball was out of the question, and had truly hoped that July might have some promise," Young said. "But there’s a lot of uncertainty with this situation, and again, safety is a huge concern."

Basketball and volleyball rosters have been released. Once soccer and softball are also out, they will be share in the pages of The Telegram.

Volleyball

Justine BeringerAquinas Catholic
Gabrielle ObornyAquinas Catholic
Natalee LuettelBoone Central
Kim StodolaClarkson-Leigh
Amanda CzarnickColumbus
Kylie WisehartColumbus
Amanda GiannouCross County
Kenna MorrisHigh Plains Community
Taya VanlengenHowells-Dodge
Allie SchneiderHumphrey-Lindsay Holy Family
Brittney VeikHumphrey-Lindsay Holy Family
Caitlin JaroszHumphrey-St. Francis
Lauren PfeiferHumphrey-St. Francis
Becca ValdezLakeview
Lauren EmanuelNorth Bend Central
Jessa HellbuschNorth Bend Central
Megan OrtmeierNorth Bend Central
Amber BuhmanScotus Central Catholic
Chloe OdbertScotus Central Catholic
Marissa MorrisTwin River

Boys Basketball

Braden SmithAquinas Catholic
Blaine YoungBoone Central
Porter DiscoeColumbus
Blake EdzardsColumbus
Landon ThompsonColumbus
Cael LundstromCross County
Keaton Van HousenHigh Plains Community
Luke RochefordHowells-Dodge
Bret HanisHumphrey Public
Tyler SjutsHumphrey Public
Thunder PilakowskiLakeview
Evan TessendorfLakeview
Austin EndorfNorth Bend Central
Cody ProhaskaNorth Bend Central
Carter BodenOsceola Public
Tredyn PrososkiRiverside Public
Eric MustardScotus Central Catholic
Tyler PalmerScotus Central Catholic
Bailey BeltShelby-Rising City
Jett PinneoShelby-Rising City

Girls Basketball

NameHigh School
Isabel CoufalAquinas Catholic
Darian KrenkAquinas Catholic
Jadyn SirokyAquinas Catholic
Macey ThegeAquinas Catholic
Lauren HedlundBoone Central-Newman Grove
Gabby MoserCentral City
Gracie LuebbeColumbus
Ashlynn NovotnyClarkson-Leigh
Amanda GiannouCross County
Brooklyn MagsamenHumphrey-Lindsay Holy Family
Brittney VeikHumphrey-Lindsay Holy Family
Caitlin JaroszHumphrey-St. Francis
Lauren PfeiferHumphrey-St. Francis
Kyleigh SjutsHumphrey-St. Francis
Lauren EmanuelNorth Bend Central
Megan OrtmeierNorth Bend Central
Abby PostNorth Bend Central
Kamryn PokorneyShelby-Rising City
Amber BuhmanScotus Central Catholic
Chloe OdbertScotus Central Catholic
Marissa MorrisTwin River

Reach The Telegram sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News