Central calls off All-Star Games

Summer All-Star games have been a staple of activity up at Central Community College-Columbus for more than two decades.

As is the case with so many other activities, local high school sports fans won't have the opportunity to watch the events this summer. Central officially canceled the games late last week.

Participants have still been chosen, and will receive a certificate for the honor, but the games will have to wait until 2021.

"We are greatly disappointed that we will not be hosting the All-Star games this summer. It's always a great way to showcase our local talent, and it’s been great for the senior players to participate in a sport they’ve excelled one last time after graduation," Central Athletic Director Mary Young said. "Our staff spent a lot of time determining this decision, and at the end of day, we kept landing on the safety for our participants, our fans, and everyone involved."

Each June, players from the portion of Nebraska that makes up the Central tax base are chosen for All-Star basketball, volleyball, softball and soccer contests. The first All-Star games were held in 1982 when local basketball talent faced off. The other sports have all been added since. This summer would have marked the 30th All-Star volleyball match, 13th softball game and fourth soccer match.